2020 Early voting information

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Early voting is open to any registered voter, and begins in all New York counties on Saturday, October 24 and runs for nine days, ending on Sunday, November 1.

Click on the county below to find information about where and when registered voters can exercise the early voting option in their county.

**Reminder: If you vote during the early voting period, you DO NOT need to vote on Election Day.**

Click here for the Cayuga County Board of Elections website

Early Voting Locations:

Cato Town Office

11320 Shortcut Road

Cato, N.Y.

Clifford Park Clubhouse

(Y Field) in Auburn

81 Mary Street

Auburn, N.Y.

Venice Town Office

2479 State Route 34

Scipio Center, N.Y.

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 12 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 12 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

To find your polling place if you choose to vote on Election Day, click here.

Click here for the Cortland County Board of Elections website

Early Voting Locations: Cortland County DMV

112 River Street

Cortland N.Y. 13045

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 12 to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday, October 29, 2020: 12. to 8 p.m.

Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Early Voting Location:

Board of Elections Office

Bldg 4 first floor

138 N Court St.

Wampsville, N.Y. 13163

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 28th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 1st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

Rome YMCA

301 West Bloomfield St.

Rome, N.Y. 13440

New Hartford Town Hall (old Gander Mountain)

The Orchards

8635 Clinton St.

New Hartford, N.Y. 13413

Boehlert Center at Union Station

3rd Flood

321 Main St.

Utica, N.Y. 13501

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites

Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites

Monday, October 28th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – All 3 sites

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Rome and Utica sites

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – New Hartford site

Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – All 3 sites

Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Rome and Utica sites

Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – New Hartford site

Friday, November 1st, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – All 3 sites

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites

Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites

Early Voting Locations:

Clay Town Hall Courtroom (rear entrance)

4401 Route 31

Clay, N.Y. 3041

DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom

5400 Butternut Drive

East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057

LaFayette Fire Station #1 (rear entrance)

2444 Route 11 South

LaFayette, N.Y. 13084

Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park

2300 Grant Blvd.

Syracuse, N.Y. 13208

Southwest Community Center

401-425 South Ave.

Syracuse, N.Y. 13204

Van Buren Town Hall

7575 Van Buren Road

Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13027

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 28th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30th, 2019:12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, November 1st, 2019: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early Voting Location:

185 E. Seneca St.

Oswego, N.Y. 13126

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 28th, 2019: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Friday, November 1st, 2019: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early Voting Location:

Seneca Office Building

1 DiPronio Drive

Waterloo, N.Y. 13165

Early Voting Hours:

Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Monday, October 28th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, November 1st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Early Voting Locations:

Town of Ithaca Town Hall

215 N. Tioga Street

Ithaca, N.Y. 14850

Crash Fire Rescue (C.F.R.)

72 Brown Road

Ithaca, N.Y. 14850

Early Voting Hours: