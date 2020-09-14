2020 Early voting information

CENTRAL NEW YORK (WSYR-TV) — Early voting is open to any registered voter, and begins in all New York counties on Saturday, October 24 and runs for nine days, ending on Sunday, November 1.
Click on the county below to find information about where and when registered voters can exercise the early voting option in their county.
**Reminder: If you vote during the early voting period, you DO NOT need to vote on Election Day.**
Cayuga County | Cortland County | Madison County | Oneida County
Onondaga County | Oswego County | Seneca County | Tompkins County
Cayuga County
Click here for the Cayuga County Board of Elections website
Early Voting Locations:
Cato Town Office
11320 Shortcut Road
Cato, N.Y.
Clifford Park Clubhouse
(Y Field) in Auburn
81 Mary Street
Auburn, N.Y.
Venice Town Office
2479 State Route 34
Scipio Center, N.Y.
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 12 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 12 to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, October 30, 2020: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
To find your polling place if you choose to vote on Election Day, click here.
Cortland County
Click here for the Cortland County Board of Elections website
Early Voting Locations:
Cortland County DMV
112 River Street
Cortland N.Y. 13045
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 24, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 25, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 26, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 27, 2020: 12 to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 28, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Thursday, October 29, 2020: 12. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, October 30, 2020: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, October 31, 2020: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 1, 2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Madison County
Early Voting Location:
Board of Elections Office
Bldg 4 first floor
138 N Court St.
Wampsville, N.Y. 13163
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 28th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, November 1st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oneida County
Early Voting Locations:
Rome YMCA
301 West Bloomfield St.
Rome, N.Y. 13440
New Hartford Town Hall (old Gander Mountain)
The Orchards
8635 Clinton St.
New Hartford, N.Y. 13413
Boehlert Center at Union Station
3rd Flood
321 Main St.
Utica, N.Y. 13501
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites
- Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites
- Monday, October 28th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – All 3 sites
- Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Rome and Utica sites
- Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – New Hartford site
- Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – All 3 sites
- Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – Rome and Utica sites
- Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. – New Hartford site
- Friday, November 1st, 2019: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. – All 3 sites
- Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites
- Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. – All 3 sites
Onondaga County
Early Voting Locations:
Clay Town Hall Courtroom (rear entrance)
4401 Route 31
Clay, N.Y. 3041
DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom
5400 Butternut Drive
East Syracuse, N.Y. 13057
LaFayette Fire Station #1 (rear entrance)
2444 Route 11 South
LaFayette, N.Y. 13084
Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park
2300 Grant Blvd.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13208
Southwest Community Center
401-425 South Ave.
Syracuse, N.Y. 13204
Van Buren Town Hall
7575 Van Buren Road
Baldwinsville, N.Y. 13027
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 28th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30th, 2019:12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Friday, November 1st, 2019: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Oswego County
Early Voting Location:
185 E. Seneca St.
Oswego, N.Y. 13126
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 28th, 2019: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Friday, November 1st, 2019: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
- Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Seneca County
Early Voting Location:
Seneca Office Building
1 DiPronio Drive
Waterloo, N.Y. 13165
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 28th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday, November 1st, 2019: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Tompkins County
Early Voting Locations:
Town of Ithaca Town Hall
215 N. Tioga Street
Ithaca, N.Y. 14850
Crash Fire Rescue (C.F.R.)
72 Brown Road
Ithaca, N.Y. 14850
Early Voting Hours:
- Saturday, October 26th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, October 27th, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Monday, October 28th, 2019: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Tuesday, October 29th, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Wednesday, October 30th, 2019: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Thursday, October 31st, 2019: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Friday, November 1st, 2019: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Saturday, November 2nd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Sunday, November 3rd, 2019: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
