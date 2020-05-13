2020 Senior Spotlight

High school seniors would be preparing to walk across the stage and graduate, but then the coronavirus pandemic hit, causing many ceremonies to be postponed.
NewsChannel 9 wants to give the Class of 2020 a chance to shine. Please share a photo of your graduating senior and include their name, where they went to high school, and what their future plans are. NewsChannel 9 will be sharing the photos online and on-air.
