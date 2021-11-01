2021 Voter Guide

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. until 9 p.m. on Election Day, November 2.

Who can vote?

Registered voters can vote in the general election. Click here to check your voter registration.

Do I need ID to vote?

The majority of voters won’t need to bring anything with them to the polls. First-time voters who applied by mail and did not provide a verified identification may be asked to show ID.

Valid forms of ID include:

A current and valid photo identification with the voter’s name and picture such as a passport, driver’s license, or student ID card.

Copy of a government document that shows your name and address such as a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, or paycheck.

If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot.

Where do I vote?

Voters are expected to use their assigned polling places, which are usually near their homes. If you are at the wrong polling site, you will be given the address and directions to the correct site. You can still vote outside your assigned location but you’ll have to cast a provisional ballot, also known as an affidavit ballot.

Voting Attire:

Do not wear any clothing, buttons, hats, masks, or other paraphernalia affiliated with people on the ballot inside of the 100-foot mark of the polling site.

Qualifications to vote by absentee ballot?

Absent from your county or, if a resident of New York City absent from the five boroughs, on Election Day. Unable to appear at the polls due to temporary or permanent illness or disability (temporary illness includes being unable to appear due to risk of contracting or spreading a communicable disease like COVID-19). Unable to appear because you are the primary care giver of one or more individuals who are ill or physically disabled. A resident or patient of a Veterans Health Administration Hospital. Detained in jail awaiting Grand Jury action or confined in prison after conviction for an offense other than a felony.

Absentee ballot deadlines:

Date Deadline Information October 18 Last day for board of elections to receive an application or letter of application by mail, online portal, email or fax for an absentee ballot. November 1 Last day to apply IN-PERSON for absentee ballot. November 2 Last day to postmark ballot. Must be received by the local board of elections no later than Nov. 9th. Military Voter Ballots must be received no later than Nov. 15th. November 2 Last day to deliver ballot IN-PERSON to the local board of elections or to any poll site in your county.

How do I report an issue?

The Attorney General urges voters experiencing problems or issues at the polls to call the office’s hotline at 800-771-7755 or email civil.rights@ag.ny.gov at any time between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m.on Tuesday.

The hotline will be staffed by attorneys and staff in the Attorney General’s Civil Right’s Bureau.

You can also call the Board of Elections at 1-800-367-8683 to file a complaint.