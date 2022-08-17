2022 Daily Events Guide for the New York State Fair

(WSYR-TV)– The Great New York State Fair is approaching which means fair food delights and end of the summer fun will be here before you know it. As always, the State Fair will be holding special fair days during the 2022 season, these days will include discounts on Fair tickets for select groups.

Wednesday, August 24:

Opening Day

Governor’s Day

Thursday, August 25:

Fidelis Care Student Youth Day

Youth and students 18 and younger will be able to get into the fair free on this day. Guests must provide their ID to show their birth date upon entry.

Agriculture Career Day

According to the New York State Fair’s website, the Agricultural Career Day is presented at every year’s State Fair in hopes to get young people excited about the many possibilities for future agricultural jobs and giving them a chance to learn about a wide variety of career options and will also help interested people align themselves with industry representatives to allow for future networking.

Friday, August 26:

Pride Day

The Great New York State Fair is proud to be hosting the first pride day at the State Fair to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The event will commence with a flag-raising ceremony at the main gate.

New Americans Day

According to the New York State Fair’s website, approximately 100 people will be part of the pledge of allegiance as they conclude the long process of officially becoming United States citizens. The ceremony will be at Daniella’s Seafood & Pasta House in the Art & Home Center.

Monday, August 29:

Law Enforcement Day

For those who work or are retired in Law Enforcement or Corrections in New York State, there will be free admission upon entry. Guests will have to present their badge or picture ID from the department from their past or present employment.

A ceremony will be at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Horticulture Building at noon. The ceremony will feature speaker NYS Attorney General Letitia James.

Tuesday, August 30:

National Grid Fire & Rescue Day

Those who have served in an emergency service agency will be granted free admission but must have a photo ID from their department or organization to show upon entry.

A ceremony will begin at the Veterans Memorial, in front of the Horticulture Building. The ceremony will start at 11:00 a.m. with speaker NYS Comptroller Thomas P. DiNapoli.

Beef Day

Beef Day will celebrate the beef industry in New York State and will pay tribute to the hardworking beef producers who help to provide the area with high-quality beef.

Wednesday, August 31:

Women’s Day

The Art & Home center will open at 10:00 a.m. and will have various activities about Women’s Day, including Fine Arts and a Photo Exhibition where judging will be in the Culinary Arts area.

There will also be a mini-fair from 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at Chevy Court and will feature advocacy groups for women.

Patti LaBelle will also be performing in honor of Women’s Day at 6:00 p.m. at Chevy Court!

Thursday, September 1

National Grid Armed Forces Day

All military personnel will receive free admission, but they must bring their active duty or veteran with military identification (Military ID Card, form DD-214 or NYS Drivers License, Learner Permit or non-driver ID card with a veteran designation)

There will be a ceremony at the Veterans Memorial in front of the Horticulture Building starting at 11:00 a.m.

Dairy Day

The New York State Fair will be celebrating the dairy farmers of New York.

Friday, September 2

Native Americans Day

The New York State Fair is honoring the Native American tribes within New York and offering free admission! No ID is needed, but State Fair officials ask that attendees enter through Gate 4.

Monday, September 5

Labor Day

Local state unions will host a parade for working men and women across America. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m., and a rally will follow. The parade will start at the West end of Broadway near the Dair Cow Live Birthing Center.