The Great New York State Fair is flourishing and fun, but as many know, parking can cause frustration.

Need information on parking and transportation for the Fair? Look no further girly pop!

All parking passes MUST be purchased online before arrival to a lot and there will be NO cash sales available. All passes are valid in any Fair parking lots shown above.

New York State Fair parking map

Other vehicle parking information

Centro Park-N-Ride to the Fair

Centro will have its popular Park-N-Ride direct shuttles every day during the State Fair from the following places. Masks are required.

The Centro Hub in Downtown Syracuse

Destiny USA

Long Branch Park in Liverpool

The shuttle costs $1 for adults and $.50 for people with disabilities, seniors, and children 6-9 years of age.

Click here to view the exact schedule, or call Centro at 315-442-3400.

New York Bus Service to the Fair

Trailways of New York Bus Services has a stop at the Regional Transportation Center at 1 Walsh Circle in Syracuse, which is only a 4-mile taxi or carpool trip to the Fairgrounds.

You can also get off at Destiny USA and take the Centro Park-N-Ride service to the Fair.

Click here for routes and timetables.

Amtrak Train Service

People can buy tickets at Amtrak.com, on the Amtrak app, at a station ticket counter, or call 1-800-USA-RAIL between the Fair days of Wednesday, August 24, and Monday, September 5.

Train information is below:

Westbound trains from New York City leave at approximately 7:16 a.m., 10:21 a.m., and 1:21 p.m. and will stop at the Fair around 1:05 p.m. (Train 63), 4:21 p.m. (Train 281), and 7:01 p.m. (Train 283).

Eastbound trains from Niagra Falls leave at approximately 6:21 a.m. and 12:07 p.m. and will stop at the Fair around 9:20 a.m. (Train 284) and 3:03 p.m. (Train 64).

Ridesharing & Taxi Services

Taxi services and ridesharing will be available inside the Pink Lot between gates 3 and 4, as shown on the map below.

This area is only for taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

Non-service pick-ups and drop-offs can use pull-off areas on either side of State Fair Blvd. near Gate 3.