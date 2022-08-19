2022 NYS Fair Guide

- Traveling mammogram van to visit the New York State Fair and more in September
- Temporary slowdown on I-690 near the Fairgrounds starts
- See what’s new at the New York State Fair
- New York City soulful group to make their debut at State Fair on August 28
- One week out: Vendors prepare for the return of the NYS Fair amid rising inflation
- Sea Lion Splash Show returns to the Fair
- State bans off-duty police officers from carrying guns at New York State Fair
- Country singer David Nail returns to the Fair
- NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair
- Multi-platinum artist Bryce Vine joins free concerts at the Fair