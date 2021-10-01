Skip to content
WSYR
Syracuse
49°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Local News
Remembering 9/11
Watch Now
Your Stories
Back to School
Coronavirus
Only on LocalSYR.com
Future of 81
Northern NY News
Consumer Reports
Interviews
Newsmakers
OntheLookout.Net
National News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Washington DC
Money In Your Pocket
NY Capitol News
Border Report Tour
Entertainment
Newsfeed Now
Tax Season
Weather
Storm Team Academy
Live Doppler 9
7-Day Forecast
Syracuse Interactive Weather Radar
Hourly Weather Forecast – Timecast
Storm Team Headlines
Regional Forecast
Northeast Radar
Weather Alerts
SkyNET9
Marine Forecast
Sports
Orange Nation
High School Sports
Friday Night Fever
Athlete of the Week
Inside NY Baseball
Buffalo Bills
Syracuse Mets
Syracuse Crunch
The Big Game
NY Blitz
Closings
Bridge Street
Organization Motivation
Recipes
Community
Feeding America
Destination NY
Hispanic Heritage Month
Picture of the Day
Newsletter Signup
The Daily Pledge
Champions Birthdays
Tell Me Something Good
Family Healthcast
Extraordinary
What’s Going Around
Wellness Wednesday
Petsavers
The Conversation
Sunday Mass
Cool Schools
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a job
Work for Us
Marketplace
Contact NewsChannel 9
Download the NewsChannel 9 App
Advertise with NewsChannel 9
Meet the Team
A Healthier CNY
Antenna TV
TV Schedule
NewsChannel 9 Store
Internships at NewsChannel 9
Alexa
Joe Knows
Games
Lottery
Horoscope
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Contest Winners
Search
Search
Search
China 2022
US athlete hopes switch to skiing leads to trip to Beijing
Video
History-making Utah athlete training to represent Ghana in Winter Olympics
Video
Hubbell, Donohue eye Beijing Olympics to close out partnership
Video
USOPC: American hopefuls for Beijing Games must have vaccine
IOC urges Olympic teams to ask for more vaccines
More China 2022 Headlines
Broadcasters urged to cancel plans to cover Beijing Olympics
NHL reaches agreement to send players to Olympics in Beijing
Future of 81
Live Doppler 9 Map Center
CNY View
Oswego Area
Syracuse Area