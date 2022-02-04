Massena native competing in 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING, CHINA – FEBRUARY 04: Flag bearers Brittany Bowe and John Shuster of Team United States carry their flag during the Opening Ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Beijing National Stadium on February 04, 2022 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A North Country native will be competing for Team U.S.A. at the 2022 Winter Olympic.

In just a few days, 24-year-old Jonny Gustafson will be competing in Beijing, China, with fans all the way from Northern New York cheering him on.

Gustafson is from Massena, New York, is a Massena High School alumni and is now on Team U.S.A’s men’s luge teams for the 2022 games.

He began competing when he was a high school student in the 2012 Empire State Games where he won a bronze medal.

The Massena-native then continued on to compete in the Junior World Championships in 2013, 2014 and 2015. He also has participated the 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021 World Cup Championships.

Some of his top results include taking home first place in the 2019-2022 Nations Cup standings, placing seventh in the 2018 Igls, Austria World Cup sprint race, seventh in the 2019 Lake Placid World Cup sprint race, sixth place in the 2018 U 23 World Championship singles race and earning the 2015 Norton Junior National Championship.

This will be Gustafson’s first Olympics debut. His first singles luge race will take place on Saturday, February 5, 2022.