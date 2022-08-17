2022 State Fair Chevy Concerts

Everyone loves a concert — especially when they’re free! For thirteen days straight, the New York State Fair will offer concerts from a diverse lineup twice a day at either Chevy Court or Chevy Park. Attending the concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series only requires a ticket to the Fair.
This is a guide to what groups are playing, when, and their genre. If you haven’t heard them before, there’s also a link to one of their songs.
Wednesday, August 24
Chevy Court
Steven Page
1 p.m.
Who: Former singer of 90s rock band Barenaked Ladies, Manlius resident
Genre: Rock, folk rock, alt-rock
Popular Song: A New Shore (2018)
Jimmie Allen
6 p.m.
Who: GRAMMY award-nominated, Academy of Country Music’s 2021 New Male Artist of the Year
Genre: Country, R&B
Popular Song: Freedom Was A Highway ft. Brad Paisley (2020)
Chevy Park
PLUSH
2 p.m.
Who: All-female band under 21, Rock revivalists
Genre: Rock
Popular Song: Hate (2021)
Chevelle
8 p.m.
Who: Brotherly duo with over 5 million albums sold
Genre: Hard rock, alt-metal, alt-rock
Popular Song: The Red (2002)
Thursday, August 25
Chevy Court
Great White
6 p.m.
Who: 80s rock band from Los Angeles
Genre: Glam metal, heavy metal, hard rock
Popular Song: Once Bitten Twice Shy (1989)
Chevy Park
David Nail
2 p.m.
Who: Country veteran, multi-platinum artist
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Let It Rain (2011)
The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T
8 p.m.
Who: Rap pioneer Ice-T Boogie Black, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, and Mike Benzo
Genre: Hip-hop, rap
Popular Song: Colors (1988)
Friday, August 26
Chevy Court
Jeff Rosenstock
1 p.m.
Who: Singer/songwriter, composer for Cartoon Network’s “Craig of the Creek”
Genre: Punk rock, indie rock, ska
Popular Song: You, in Weird Cities (2015)
Niko Moon
6 p.m.
Who: Singer, songwriter for Zac Brown and Morgan Wallen
Genre: Country pop
Popular Song: GOOD TIME (2021)
Chevy Park
Claud
2 p.m.
Who: Former Syracuse University student, one artist behind pseudonym “Toast”
Genre: Bedroom pop
Popular Song: Soft Spot (2021)
TLC
8 p.m.
Who: Best-selling American girl group
Genre: Pop, R&B, hip-hop
Popular Song: Creep (1994)
Saturday, August 27
Chevy Court
Tesla
6 p.m.
Who: “Thinking man’s hair metal band”
Genre: Heavy metal, hard rock
Popular Song: Love Song (1989)
Chevy Park
The Jacksons
8 p.m.
Who: 3 of the Jackson 5, “pop royals”
Genre: Pop, R&B, soul
Popular Song: Can You Feel It (1980)
Sunday, August 28
Chevy Court
Bryce Vine
6 p.m.
Who: Double-platinum genre blender, auditioned for The Glee Project
Genre: Pop, hip-hop, alternative
Popular Song: Drew Barrymore (2018)
Chevy Park
Lawrence
2 p.m.
Who: 8-piece band led by NYC siblings
Genre: Soul pop
Popular Song: Don’t Lose Sight (2021)
Foreigner
8 p.m.
Who: British-American group with 9 Top 10 hits
Genre: Classic rock
Popular Song: I Want to Know What Love Is (1984)
Monday, August 29
Chevy Court
Chubby Checker
1 p.m.
Who: Popularizer of “The Twist” and “Pony” dance styles
Genre: Rock and Roll, R&B
Popular Song: The Twist (1960)
Max Weinberg
6 p.m.
Who: Drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, bandleader for Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show
Genre: Rock, jump blues, big band
Popular Song: Candy’s Room (1978)
Chevy Park
Boyz II Men
8 p.m.
Who: Trio known for emotional ballads and a cappella harmonies
Genre: R&B, soul, pop, new jack swing
Popular Song: End of the Road (1991)
Tuesday, August 30
Chevy Court
Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone
1 p.m.
Who: AKA “Herman,” actor, singer, VH1’s 1965 “sexiest man of the year”
Genre: Pop, British beat
Popular Song: I’m Into Something Good (1966)
Big & Rich
6 p.m.
Who: Dynamic duo of Big Kenny and John Rich
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Save A Horse [Ride a Cowboy] (2004)
Chevy Park
Boy George & Culture Club
8 p.m.
Who: One of the most representative and influential groups of the 80s
Genre: New wave, blue-eyed soul
Popular Song: I’ll Tumble 4 Ya (1982)
Wednesday, August 31
Chevy Court
Patti LaBelle
6 p.m.
Who: AKA “Godmother of Soul”, actress, member of many halls of fame
Genre: R&B, soul, pop, gospel
Popular Song: You Are My Friend (1977)
Chevy Park
Nelly
8 p.m.
Who: Grammy and Billboard Music Award-winner, entrepreneur
Genre: Rap
Popular Song: Hot In Herre (2002)
Thursday, September 1
Chevy Court
Alex Miller
1 p.m.
Who: American Idol Season 19 contestant
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Through With You (2022)
38 Special
6 p.m.
Who: Florida band with over 15 albums and 20 million sales
Genre: Southern rock, hard rock,
Popular Song: Hold On Loosely (1981)
Chevy Park
Riley Green
8 p.m.
Who: Ex-D1 quarterback, ACM’s 2020 “Best New Male Artist of the Year”
Genre: Country
Popular Song: I Wish Grandpas Never Died (2019)
Friday, September 2
Chevy Court
Tai Verdes
1 p.m.
Who: Viral TikTok star from California
Genre: Pop
Popular Song: A-O-K (2021)
Gin Blossoms
6 p.m.
Who: Multi-platinum group, broke up and reunited
Genre: Alternative rock
Popular Song: Hey Jealousy (2006)
Chevy Park
Lizzy McAlpine
2 p.m.
Who: Viral TikTok star from suburbia
Genre: Folk-pop
Popular Song: Pancakes For Dinner (2020)
24kGoldn
8 p.m.
Who: Skilled artist with certified platinum record
Genre: Rap
Popular Song: Mood (2020)
Saturday, September 3
Chevy Court
Midnight Star
8:30 p.m.
Who: 80s group with plenty of hits
Genre: R&B, electrofunk, soul, disco
Popular Song: Freak-A-Zoid (1983)
Chevy Park
COIN
2 p.m.
Who: Alternative college band with several hits
Genre: Indie pop, alt rock
Popular Song: Crash My Car (2020)
Dropkick Murphys
8 p.m.
Who: State fair mainstays, American Celtic band from Boston
Genre: Celtic punk
Popular Song: I’m Shipping Up To Boston (2005)
Sunday, September 4
Chevy Court
ERNEST
6 p.m.
Who: Writer for Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Flower Shops (2022)
Chevy Park
City Girls
8 p.m.
Who: Guests in Drake song, teamed with Cardi B
Genre: Hip hop, trap
Popular Song: Twerk (2018)
Monday, September 5
Chevy Court
The Prince Experience
12 p.m.
Who: Gary Sanchez, tours the country providing Prince tribute
Genre: R&B, pop, punk, funk
Popular Song: Purple Rain (1984)
Night Ranger
4 p.m.
Who: Decades-old rock band with 13 albums
Genre: Rock
Popular Song: Sister Christian (1983)
Chevy Park
Resurrection — A Journey Tribute
1 p.m.
Who: “most authentic 80s Journey concert experience”
Genre: Rock
Popular Song: Don’t Stop Believin’ (1981)
Dire Straits Legacy
6 p.m.
Who: Some returning group members of Dire Straits
Genre: British rock band
Popular Song: Sultans of Swing (1978)