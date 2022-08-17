2022 State Fair Chevy Concerts

Everyone loves a concert — especially when they’re free! For thirteen days straight, the New York State Fair will offer concerts from a diverse lineup twice a day at either Chevy Court or Chevy Park. Attending the concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series only requires a ticket to the Fair.

This is a guide to what groups are playing, when, and their genre. If you haven’t heard them before, there’s also a link to one of their songs.

Wednesday, August 24

Chevy Court Steven Page 1 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Former singer of 90s rock band Barenaked Ladies, Manlius resident

Genre: Rock, folk rock, alt-rock

Popular Song: A New Shore (2018) Jimmie Allen 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: GRAMMY award-nominated, Academy of Country Music’s 2021 New Male Artist of the Year

Genre: Country, R&B

Popular Song: Freedom Was A Highway ft. Brad Paisley (2020) Chevy Park PLUSH 2 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: All-female band under 21, Rock revivalists

Genre: Rock

Popular Song: Hate (2021) Chevelle 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Brotherly duo with over 5 million albums sold

Genre: Hard rock, alt-metal, alt-rock

Popular Song: The Red (2002)

Thursday, August 25

Chevy Court Great White 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: 80s rock band from Los Angeles

Genre: Glam metal, heavy metal, hard rock

Popular Song: Once Bitten Twice Shy (1989) Chevy Park David Nail 2 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Country veteran, multi-platinum artist

Genre: Country

Popular Song: Let It Rain (2011) The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Rap pioneer Ice-T Boogie Black, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, and Mike Benzo

Genre: Hip-hop, rap

Popular Song: Colors (1988)

Friday, August 26

Chevy Court Jeff Rosenstock 1 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Singer/songwriter, composer for Cartoon Network’s “Craig of the Creek”

Genre: Punk rock, indie rock, ska

Popular Song: You, in Weird Cities (2015) Niko Moon 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Singer, songwriter for Zac Brown and Morgan Wallen

Genre: Country pop

Popular Song: GOOD TIME (2021) Chevy Park Claud 2 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Former Syracuse University student, one artist behind pseudonym “Toast”

Genre: Bedroom pop

Popular Song: Soft Spot (2021) TLC 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Best-selling American girl group

Genre: Pop, R&B, hip-hop

Popular Song: Creep (1994)

Saturday, August 27

Chevy Court Tesla 6 p.m. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Who: “Thinking man’s hair metal band”

Genre: Heavy metal, hard rock

Popular Song: Love Song (1989) Chevy Park The Jacksons 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: 3 of the Jackson 5, “pop royals”

Genre: Pop, R&B, soul

Popular Song: Can You Feel It (1980)

Sunday, August 28

Chevy Court Bryce Vine 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Double-platinum genre blender, auditioned for The Glee Project

Genre: Pop, hip-hop, alternative

Popular Song: Drew Barrymore (2018) Chevy Park Lawrence 2 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: 8-piece band led by NYC siblings

Genre: Soul pop

Popular Song: Don’t Lose Sight (2021) Foreigner 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: British-American group with 9 Top 10 hits

Genre: Classic rock

Popular Song: I Want to Know What Love Is (1984)

Monday, August 29

Chevy Court Chubby Checker 1 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Popularizer of “The Twist” and “Pony” dance styles

Genre: Rock and Roll, R&B

Popular Song: The Twist (1960) Max Weinberg 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, bandleader for Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show

Genre: Rock, jump blues, big band

Popular Song: Candy’s Room (1978) Chevy Park Boyz II Men 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Trio known for emotional ballads and a cappella harmonies

Genre: R&B, soul, pop, new jack swing

Popular Song: End of the Road (1991)

Tuesday, August 30

Chevy Court Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone 1 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: AKA “Herman,” actor, singer, VH1’s 1965 “sexiest man of the year”

Genre: Pop, British beat

Popular Song: I’m Into Something Good (1966) Big & Rich 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Dynamic duo of Big Kenny and John Rich

Genre: Country

Popular Song: Save A Horse [Ride a Cowboy] (2004) Chevy Park Boy George & Culture Club

8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: One of the most representative and influential groups of the 80s

Genre: New wave, blue-eyed soul

Popular Song: I’ll Tumble 4 Ya (1982)

Wednesday, August 31

Chevy Court Patti LaBelle 6 p.m. Photo by Whitney Thomas, Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: AKA “Godmother of Soul”, actress, member of many halls of fame

Genre: R&B, soul, pop, gospel

Popular Song: You Are My Friend (1977) Chevy Park Nelly 8 p.m. Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images Who: Grammy and Billboard Music Award-winner, entrepreneur

Genre: Rap

Popular Song: Hot In Herre (2002)

Thursday, September 1

Chevy Court Alex Miller 1 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: American Idol Season 19 contestant

Genre: Country

Popular Song: Through With You (2022) 38 Special 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Florida band with over 15 albums and 20 million sales

Genre: Southern rock, hard rock,

Popular Song: Hold On Loosely (1981) Chevy Park Riley Green 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Ex-D1 quarterback, ACM’s 2020 “Best New Male Artist of the Year”

Genre: Country

Popular Song: I Wish Grandpas Never Died (2019)

Friday, September 2

Chevy Court Tai Verdes 1 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Viral TikTok star from California

Genre: Pop

Popular Song: A-O-K (2021) Gin Blossoms 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Multi-platinum group, broke up and reunited

Genre: Alternative rock

Popular Song: Hey Jealousy (2006) Chevy Park Lizzy McAlpine 2 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Viral TikTok star from suburbia

Genre: Folk-pop

Popular Song: Pancakes For Dinner (2020) 24kGoldn 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Skilled artist with certified platinum record

Genre: Rap

Popular Song: Mood (2020)

Saturday, September 3

Chevy Court Midnight Star 8:30 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: 80s group with plenty of hits

Genre: R&B, electrofunk, soul, disco

Popular Song: Freak-A-Zoid (1983) Chevy Park COIN 2 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Alternative college band with several hits

Genre: Indie pop, alt rock

Popular Song: Crash My Car (2020) Dropkick Murphys 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: State fair mainstays, American Celtic band from Boston

Genre: Celtic punk

Popular Song: I’m Shipping Up To Boston (2005)

Sunday, September 4

Chevy Court ERNEST 6 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Writer for Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line

Genre: Country

Popular Song: Flower Shops (2022) Chevy Park City Girls 8 p.m. Courtesy of the NYS Fair Who: Guests in Drake song, teamed with Cardi B

Genre: Hip hop, trap

Popular Song: Twerk (2018)

Monday, September 5