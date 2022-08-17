2022 State Fair Chevy Concerts

Everyone loves a concert — especially when they’re free! For thirteen days straight, the New York State Fair will offer concerts from a diverse lineup twice a day at either Chevy Court or Chevy Park. Attending the concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series only requires a ticket to the Fair.

This is a guide to what groups are playing, when, and their genre. If you haven’t heard them before, there’s also a link to one of their songs.

Wednesday, August 24

Chevy Court

Steven Page

1 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Former singer of 90s rock band Barenaked Ladies, Manlius resident
Genre: Rock, folk rock, alt-rock
Popular Song: A New Shore (2018)

Jimmie Allen

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: GRAMMY award-nominated, Academy of Country Music’s 2021 New Male Artist of the Year
Genre: Country, R&B
Popular Song: Freedom Was A Highway ft. Brad Paisley (2020)

Chevy Park

PLUSH

2 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: All-female band under 21, Rock revivalists
Genre: Rock
Popular Song: Hate (2021)

Chevelle

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Brotherly duo with over 5 million albums sold
Genre: Hard rock, alt-metal, alt-rock
Popular Song: The Red (2002)

Thursday, August 25

Chevy Court

Great White

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: 80s rock band from Los Angeles
Genre: Glam metal, heavy metal, hard rock
Popular Song: Once Bitten Twice Shy (1989)

Chevy Park

David Nail

2 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Country veteran, multi-platinum artist
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Let It Rain (2011)

The Art of Rap Featuring Ice-T

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Rap pioneer Ice-T Boogie Black, DJ Kevie Kev Rockwell, and Mike Benzo
Genre: Hip-hop, rap
Popular Song: Colors (1988)

Friday, August 26

Chevy Court

Jeff Rosenstock

1 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Singer/songwriter, composer for Cartoon Network’s “Craig of the Creek”
Genre: Punk rock, indie rock, ska
Popular Song: You, in Weird Cities (2015)

Niko Moon

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Singer, songwriter for Zac Brown and Morgan Wallen
Genre: Country pop
Popular Song: GOOD TIME (2021)

Chevy Park

Claud

2 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Former Syracuse University student, one artist behind pseudonym “Toast”
Genre: Bedroom pop
Popular Song: Soft Spot (2021)

TLC

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Best-selling American girl group
Genre: Pop, R&B, hip-hop
Popular Song: Creep (1994)

Saturday, August 27

Chevy Court

Tesla

6 p.m.

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Who: “Thinking man’s hair metal band”
Genre: Heavy metal, hard rock
Popular Song: Love Song (1989)

Chevy Park

The Jacksons

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: 3 of the Jackson 5, “pop royals”
Genre: Pop, R&B, soul
Popular Song: Can You Feel It (1980)

Sunday, August 28

Chevy Court

Bryce Vine

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Double-platinum genre blender, auditioned for The Glee Project
Genre: Pop, hip-hop, alternative
Popular Song: Drew Barrymore (2018)

Chevy Park

Lawrence

2 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: 8-piece band led by NYC siblings
Genre: Soul pop
Popular Song: Don’t Lose Sight (2021)

Foreigner

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: British-American group with 9 Top 10 hits
Genre: Classic rock
Popular Song: I Want to Know What Love Is (1984)

Monday, August 29

Chevy Court

Chubby Checker

1 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Popularizer of “The Twist” and “Pony” dance styles
Genre: Rock and Roll, R&B
Popular Song: The Twist (1960)

Max Weinberg

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Drummer for Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band, bandleader for Conan O’Brien and The Tonight Show
Genre: Rock, jump blues, big band
Popular Song: Candy’s Room (1978)

Chevy Park

Boyz II Men

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Trio known for emotional ballads and a cappella harmonies
Genre: R&B, soul, pop, new jack swing
Popular Song: End of the Road (1991)

Tuesday, August 30

Chevy Court

Herman’s Hermits Starring Peter Noone

1 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: AKA “Herman,” actor, singer, VH1’s 1965 “sexiest man of the year”
Genre: Pop, British beat
Popular Song: I’m Into Something Good (1966)

Big & Rich

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Dynamic duo of Big Kenny and John Rich
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Save A Horse [Ride a Cowboy] (2004)

Chevy Park

Boy George & Culture Club

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: One of the most representative and influential groups of the 80s
Genre: New wave, blue-eyed soul
Popular Song: I’ll Tumble 4 Ya (1982)

Wednesday, August 31

Chevy Court

Patti LaBelle

6 p.m.

Photo by Whitney Thomas, Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: AKA “Godmother of Soul”, actress, member of many halls of fame
Genre: R&B, soul, pop, gospel
Popular Song: You Are My Friend (1977)

Chevy Park

Nelly

8 p.m.

Photo by Suzanne Cordeiro/AFP via Getty Images

Who: Grammy and Billboard Music Award-winner, entrepreneur
Genre: Rap
Popular Song: Hot In Herre (2002)

Thursday, September 1

Chevy Court

Alex Miller

1 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: American Idol Season 19 contestant
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Through With You (2022)

38 Special

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Florida band with over 15 albums and 20 million sales
Genre: Southern rock, hard rock,
Popular Song: Hold On Loosely (1981)

Chevy Park

Riley Green

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Ex-D1 quarterback, ACM’s 2020 “Best New Male Artist of the Year”
Genre: Country
Popular Song: I Wish Grandpas Never Died (2019)

Friday, September 2

Chevy Court

Tai Verdes

1 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Viral TikTok star from California
Genre: Pop
Popular Song: A-O-K (2021)

Gin Blossoms

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Multi-platinum group, broke up and reunited
Genre: Alternative rock
Popular Song: Hey Jealousy (2006)

Chevy Park

Lizzy McAlpine

2 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Viral TikTok star from suburbia
Genre: Folk-pop
Popular Song: Pancakes For Dinner (2020)

24kGoldn

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Skilled artist with certified platinum record
Genre: Rap
Popular Song: Mood (2020)

Saturday, September 3

Chevy Court

Midnight Star

8:30 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: 80s group with plenty of hits
Genre: R&B, electrofunk, soul, disco
Popular Song: Freak-A-Zoid (1983)

Chevy Park

COIN

2 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Alternative college band with several hits
Genre: Indie pop, alt rock
Popular Song: Crash My Car (2020)

Dropkick Murphys

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: State fair mainstays, American Celtic band from Boston
Genre: Celtic punk
Popular Song: I’m Shipping Up To Boston (2005)

Sunday, September 4

Chevy Court

ERNEST

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Writer for Morgan Wallen, Jake Owen, Florida Georgia Line
Genre: Country
Popular Song: Flower Shops (2022)

Chevy Park

City Girls

8 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Guests in Drake song, teamed with Cardi B
Genre: Hip hop, trap
Popular Song: Twerk (2018)

Monday, September 5

Chevy Court

The Prince Experience

12 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Gary Sanchez, tours the country providing Prince tribute
Genre: R&B, pop, punk, funk
Popular Song: Purple Rain (1984)

Night Ranger

4 p.m.

Photo by Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic

Who: Decades-old rock band with 13 albums
Genre: Rock
Popular Song: Sister Christian (1983)

Chevy Park

Resurrection — A Journey Tribute

1 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: “most authentic 80s Journey concert experience”
Genre: Rock
Popular Song: Don’t Stop Believin’ (1981)

Dire Straits Legacy

6 p.m.

Courtesy of the NYS Fair

Who: Some returning group members of Dire Straits
Genre: British rock band
Popular Song: Sultans of Swing (1978)

Your Stories link

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area