2022 Wade Midway Ride List

CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The State Fair is back and some fairgoer’s may be wondering about the rides that will be available. Look no further as we have provided a full list of rides with their descriptions and ticket prices below.

Presale Specials through August 24 at noon:

SAVE $5 – Weekday (Mon-Fri) Wristband: $25

SAVE $5 – Weekend (Sat-Sun) Wristband: $30

Tickets Online or purchased at the Fair after August 24 at noon:

Weekday (Mon-Fri) Wristband: $30

Weekend (Sat-Sun) Wristband: $35

Presale Specials through August 24 at noon

SAVE $15 – Ride All Day, Every Day: $75

On Sale Online or At the Fair August 24 – August 27

Ride All Day, Every Day: $95

Alpine Bobs

Axis

Berry Go Round

Bumper Cars

Carousel

Charlie the Chopper

Circus Train

Cliff hanger

Construction Zone

Crazy Plane

Cyclone

Dinosaurs

Downdraft

Dragon Wagon

Elephant Parade

Firehouse

Giant Wheel

Grand Carousel

Haunted

Helicopter

Himalaya

Hydro Shock

Jalopy Junction

Jumping Star

Landslide

Lolly Swings

Manhattan Helicopters

Observation Tower

Orbiter

Orient Express

Patriot Wheel

Pharaohs Fury

Pirate

Puppy Role

Rio Grande Train

Silver Streak

Sizzler

Sky Hawk Vertigo

Starship 4000

Story Book Fun house

Street Fighter 360

Super Cyclone Coaster

Super Himalaya

Super Slide

Taxi Cab

Tea Cups

Tilt-A-Whirl

Umbrella Boats

Umbrella Cars

Umbrella Cycles

Up Up & Away

Wacky Worm Coaster

Wave Swinger

Zipper

Zombie Hotel