2022 Wade Midway Ride List

CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The State Fair is back and some fairgoer’s may be wondering about the rides that will be available. Look no further as we have provided a full list of rides with their descriptions and ticket prices below.
Presale tickets are available until august 24 at noon and include the following:
Presale Specials through August 24 at noon:
SAVE $5 – Weekday (Mon-Fri) Wristband: $25
SAVE $5 – Weekend (Sat-Sun) Wristband: $30
Tickets Online or purchased at the Fair after August 24 at noon:
Weekday (Mon-Fri) Wristband: $30
Weekend (Sat-Sun) Wristband: $35
SAVE $15 – Ride All Day, Every Day: $75
On Sale Online or At the Fair August 24 – August 27
Ride All Day, Every Day: $95