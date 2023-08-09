2023 Daily Events Guide for the New York State Fair

(WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair is approaching which means fair food delights and end of the summer fun will be here before you know it. As always, the State Fair will be holding special fair days during the 2023 season, these days will include discounts on Fair tickets for select groups.

Wednesday, August 23:

Opening Day

Governor’s Day

The beginning of New York State’s biggest event of the year and the governor attends.

Thursday, August 24:

Student Youth Day sponsored by SUNY Cobleskill

Attendees under 18 can gain admission to the NYS Fair free (ID possibly required).

Agriculture Career Day

Agriculture Day provides the opportunity for students to learn about possible careers in agriculture and connects them with industry professionals.

Friday, August 25:

Pride Day

Pride Day celebrates the LGBTQ+ community and is the first and only designated day by a state fair to do so.

New Americans Day

New Americans Day hosts a naturalization ceremony for 100 new Americans coming into their citizenship.

Family Fishing Day

Free Fishing event hosted by the members of New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for all ages and abilities.

Monday, August 28:

Law Enforcement Day

Free admission to any law enforcement (active or retired) with identification in addition to the annual Law Enforcement ceremony and parade.

Tuesday, August 29:

Fire & Rescue Day sponsored by National Grid

Free admission for any member of fire department or emergency servicing operation in addition to Fire & Rescue ceremony and parade.

Beef Day

Beef Day recognizes the huge industry in New York State and the workers that help produce this meat for the entirety of our community.

Wednesday, August 30:

Women’s Day

Women’s Day will hold a mini fair featuring different advocacy groups in support of women

Thursday, August 31:

Armed Forces Day sponsored by National Grid

Free admission to any active duty or veteran identification in addition to an Armed Forces ceremony and parade.

Dairy Day

Dairy Day celebrates the important industry and the New York Dairy farmers.

Stomp Out Stigma Day

Stomp Out Stigma Day collaborates with BRiDGES Council to promote hope and recovery for those struggling with addiction, hosting special activities like “Chalk the Walk” and lighting lanterns.

Friday, September 1

Native Americans Day

Free admission to all member of Native American tribes with performances and crafts at the Indian Village.

Saturday, September 2

Apple Day

The state’s official state fruit will be the subject of trivia, games, and giveaways at the New York Apple Association exhibit.

Monday, September 4

Labor Day

To honor the working people of New York State, organized labor members will lead a parade to celebrate their holiday.