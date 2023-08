2023 New York State Fair Concerts

Everyone loves a concert — especially when they’re free! For thirteen straight days, the New York State Fair will offer concerts from a diverse lineup twice a day at either Chevy Court or Suburban Park. Attending the concerts in the Chevrolet Music Series only requires a ticket to the Fair.

This is a guide to what groups are playing, when, and their genre. If you haven’t heard them before, there’s also a link to one of their songs. The Fair continues to announce more acts, so check back here for the latest schedule.