2023 New York State Fair Parking and Transportation

The Great New York State Fair is flourishing and fun, but as many know, parking can cause frustration.

Need information on parking and transportation for the Fair? Look no further!

Parking passes must be purchased online in advance or upon arrival at the lot, there will be no cash sales available. Your pass is valid in any Fair parking lots listed above.

Other vehicle parking information

Centro Park-N-Ride to the Fair

Centro will have its popular Park-N-Ride direct shuttles every day during the State Fair from the following places.

The Centro Hub in Downtown Syracuse

Parking lots at Destiny USA

Long Branch Park in Liverpool

The shuttle costs $1 for adults and $.50 for people with disabilities, seniors, and children 6-9 years of age.

Click here to view the exact schedule, or call Centro at 315-442-3400.

New York Bus Service to the Fair

Trailways of New York Bus Services has a stop at the Regional Transportation Center at 1 Walsh Circle in Syracuse, which is only a 4-mile taxi or carpool trip to the Fairgrounds.

You can also get off at Destiny USA and take the Centro Park-N-Ride service to the Fair.

Click here for routes and timetables.

Amtrak Train Service

Tickets can be purchased on Amtrak’s website, by their mobile app and at station ticket counters, or by calling 1-800-usa-rail. The Amtrak station code for the New York State Fair is NYF.

Ridesharing & Taxi Services

Taxi services and ridesharing will be available inside the Pink Lot between gates 3 and 4, as shown on the map below.

This area is only for taxis and ride-sharing services like Uber and Lyft.

There is no drop off or pick-up at the main gate at any time.

Non-service pick-ups and drop-offs can use pull-off areas on either side of State Fair Blvd. near Gate 3.