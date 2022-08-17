2023 Wade Midway Ride List

CENTRAL N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The State Fair is back and some fairgoer’s may be wondering about the rides that will be available. Look no further as we have provided a full list of rides with their descriptions and ticket prices below.
Presale tickets are available until August 23 by noon and include the following:
Presale Specials by August 24 at noon:
Weekday (Mon-Fri) Wristband: $25
Weekend (Sat-Sun) Wristband: $25
Tickets Online or purchased at the Fair after August 24 at noon:
Weekday (Mon-Fri) Wristband: $35
Weekend (Sat-Sun) Wristband: $45
Mega Pass Unlimited Ride All Day, Every Day Wristbands:
- $85 per person and must be purchased by AUGUST 23, 2023 at 12:00 p.m.
Individual ride tickets:
- Individual ride tickets can be purchased at any Wade Shows ticket booth on The Midway during the 2023 New York State Fair for $6.25 for five (5) tickets
Two Dollar Tuesday – Aug. 29
- All rides cost $2 that day
Dollar Day – Sep. 4
- $1 to ride rides on Labor Day
Presale Specials through August 24 at noon
SAVE $15 – Ride All Day, Every Day: $75