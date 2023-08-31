It will be 25 years since the Labor Day Storm roared through Central New York.

The date was September 7, 1998.

It was a warm and increasingly humid Sunday in Central New York. Meanwhile to the west a growing area of thunderstorms was developing over northern Michigan that Sunday evening.

That thunderstorm cluster would grow into the derecho which brought winds in excess of 100 mph to our area early Monday morning.

The special right after the storm and the 20-year anniversary of the event encapsulate the damage and how life was affected in Central New York.

Right after the storm…

NewsChannel 9’s look back at the 20-year mark