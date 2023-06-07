by:

View All BestReviews

NewsChannel 9 will air the Pledge of Allegiance  recited by local school children and community groups each weekday morning between 6:30 and 7 a.m during The Morning News.

Do you have a submission you would like to make for the Pledge?

Important!

Please include the following information in your submission:

  • If you are a classroom, the teacher’s name, grade, and school.
  • If you are submitting an individual pledge, the child’s name and the town they live in.
  • If you are a community group, include the name of the group and where it’s located.

Send your submission for pledges here.

Pledge of Allegiance

I pledge Allegiance to the Flag
of the United States of America
and to the Republic for which it stands
one nation under God, indivisible
with liberty and justice for all

Your Stories link

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Trending Stories

BestReviews.com - Top gifts to make everyone happy this spring

View All BestReviews Picks