About BestReviews

At BestReviews, our goal is to simplify your purchasing decisions. Whether you’re looking for a brand-new air fryer or a set of socket wrenches, we make it our priority to provide everything you need to make an informed purchase — and feel good about it.

Our story

Back in 2014, our founders needed to buy a cordless drill. What seemed like a simple purchase at the time evolved into a revealing experience that shed light on the challenges many consumers face when they shop.

It was hard to find the exact information they needed to decide on the right drill, which only made the shopping experience more tedious. They knew there had to be an easier way, not only to shop and choose a product, but also to simplify buying decisions by providing access to unbiased, trustworthy information.

Later that year, our founders cooked up the earliest iteration of BestReviews in the Harvard Innovation Lab: a product review site that began with none other than a cordless drill review. Since then, BestReviews has grown and reviewed a whopping 100,000 products across 30 categories serving over 30.2 million consumers to date — and counting.

BestReviews and Nexstar

BestReviews was acquired by Nexstar Media Group in December 2020. Since then, we’ve worked with Nexstar to bring our product recommendations to many of the 198 stations in the Nexstar Media network. You can also find BestReviews’ in-depth reviews on our website and in multiple newspapers, including the Chicago Tribune and the New York Daily News.

Which products do we review?

We cover over 30 categories of products with electronics, kitchen, home and sports and fitness among the most popular. We’ll test just about anything at BestReviews, whether it’s a bestseller, new release or updated version of a favorite product. Because so many of the products we cover are consumer-facing, we subject them to real-world testing to simulate what the average person experiences when they use them.

To maintain our reputation for honest content through unbiased reviews, BestReviews purchases each product we test. The reviews we choose to write are only on products that have undergone our rigorous testing process and meet or exceed our high standards for products worthy of your consideration.

Our testing process

At BestReviews, we’ve tested everything from work boots to VR Headsets. We take pride in our hands-on testing process, which takes place in real-world settings like home kitchens and local parks. We’re average people testing everyday products, and we want to see whether they live up to their claims for simplifying our lives. Basically, if there’s a pet vacuum that promises to wrangle hair and dander without getting clogged, we’re testing it with all the golden retrievers we know.

BestReviews digs deep and examines each product, down to the last detail, to discover its true value. We combine our findings with hours upon hours of research, expert advice and consumer feedback to present a comprehensive overview of each product. Our goal is to answer all your questions — and address all your concerns — so you have peace of mind every time you make a purchase.