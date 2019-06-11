The Power of Internet and Television

The powerful reach of television combined with the targeted, interactive nature of the Internet, delivers a powerful “1-2 punch” that no other local media can match.

NewsChannel 9 offers local advertisers the opportunity to reach a targeted, local audience with integrated on-air/online campaigns. We possess an unmatched power of promotion, driving viewers from on-air to online and back again.

Why Advertise Locally On TV and Online?

Who better to deliver a local audience than a trusted local brand? NewsChannel 9 is the number one news leader in Central NY airing only top line programming. In addition Localsyr.com has a massive number of unduplicated visitors each month. Over half of all online users look for local information. Localsyr.com delivers local content!

For more information on how you can advertise with NewsChannel 9 contact:

Todd Guard

General Sales Manager

(315) 446-9999 ext 2225

ToddGuard@LocalSYR.com

Nexstar Broadcasting Inc. and its stations do not discriminate in advertising contracts on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity. Any provision in any order or agreement for advertising that purports to discriminate on the basis of race, gender or ethnicity, even if handwritten, typed, or otherwise made a part of a particular contract, is hereby rejected and void.