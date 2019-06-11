See News Happening? Let us know right now!
If you see news breaking in your neighborhood, we want to know about it. Give us a call, or e-mail us.
Call: 315-446-9900
E-mail: AssignmentDesk@LocalSYR.com
E-mail any breaking news photos to the address above.
Comments, Questions & Feedback about NewsChannel 9
If you have a question or comments about something you saw on NewsChannel 9 or LocalSYR.com, send it to:E-mail: Comments@LocalSYR.comCall the front desk at 315-446-9999
Tell us Your Stories
Have a story you think we should investigate? Want “The Real Deal” on a topic? Contact our “Your Stories” team: E-mail: YourStories@LocalSYR.com
Contact NewsChannel 9
|Breaking News/News Releases:
assignmentdesk@LocalSYR.com
Story Ideas:
yourstories@LocalSYR.com
Picture of the Day:
PictureOfTheDay@LocalSYR.com
The Morning News:
(Champions/Birthdays)
champions@LocalSYR.com
Family Healthcast:
familyhealth@LocalSYR.com
Bridge Street:
bridgestreet@LocalSYR.com
General Items and Viewer Comments:
NewsChannel9@LocalSYR.com
Find Contest Rules at:
LocalSYR.com/contests
Bridge Contest line: 315-671-9990
(Number may vary for certain contests.)
|Digital Television/Engineering:
craigriker@LocalSYR.com
Closed Captioning Complaints
Craig Riker
Chief Engineer
WSYR-TV
5904 Bridge Street
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Phone: 315-446-9999
Fax: 315-251-1567
craigriker@LocalSYR.com
Storm Team Meteorologists:
stormteam@LocalSYR.com
Out and About Events Calendar:
outandabout@LocalSYR.com
The Web Unit:
thewebunit@LocalSYR.com
The Sports Team:
sports@LocalSYR.com
Closings: closings@LocalSYR.com
|Management:
VP and General Manager: Bill Evans
BillEvans@LocalSYR.com
News Director: Jim Campagna
JamesCampagna@LocalSYR.com
Digital News Manager: Becky Combes
BeckyCombes@LocalSYR.com
General Sales Manager: Todd Guard
ToddGuard@LocalSYR.com
Digital Media Manager: Greg Hassett
GregHassett@LocalSYR.com
Local Sales Manager: Don Richman
DonRichman@LocalSYR.com
|Social Media:
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
https://www.twitter.com/NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/newschannel9_wsyr
Note Concerning Political Material
Information concerning WSYR-TV’s broadcast of political and controversial material is available for inspection with an appointment during normal business hours at the station’s main offices, 5904 Bridge Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App