Contact NewsChannel 9

See News Happening? Let us know right now!

If you see news breaking in your neighborhood, we want to know about it. Give us a call, or e-mail us.

Call: 315-446-9900
E-mail: AssignmentDesk@LocalSYR.com
E-mail any breaking news photos to the address above. 

Comments, Questions & Feedback about NewsChannel 9

If you have a question or comments about something you saw on NewsChannel 9 or LocalSYR.com, send it to:E-mail: Comments@LocalSYR.comCall the front desk at 315-446-9999

Tell us Your Stories

Have a story you think we should investigate? Want “The Real Deal” on a topic? Contact our “Your Stories” team: E-mail: YourStories@LocalSYR.com

Breaking News/News Releases:
assignmentdesk@LocalSYR.com
Story Ideas:
yourstories@LocalSYR.com
Picture of the Day:
PictureOfTheDay@LocalSYR.com
The Morning News:
(Champions/Birthdays)
champions@LocalSYR.com
Family Healthcast:
familyhealth@LocalSYR.com
Bridge Street:
bridgestreet@LocalSYR.com
General Items and Viewer Comments:
NewsChannel9@LocalSYR.com
Find Contest Rules at:
LocalSYR.com/contests
Bridge Contest line: 315-671-9990
(Number may vary for certain contests.)		Digital Television/Engineering:
craigriker@LocalSYR.com
Closed Captioning Complaints
Craig Riker
Chief Engineer
WSYR-TV
5904 Bridge Street
East Syracuse, NY 13057
Phone: 315-446-9999
Fax: 315-251-1567
craigriker@LocalSYR.com

Storm Team Meteorologists:
stormteam@LocalSYR.com
Out and About Events Calendar:
outandabout@LocalSYR.com
The Web Unit:
thewebunit@LocalSYR.com
The Sports Team:
sports@LocalSYR.com
Closings: closings@LocalSYR.com
Management:
VP and General Manager: Bill Evans
BillEvans@LocalSYR.com
News Director: Jim Campagna
JamesCampagna@LocalSYR.com
Digital News Manager: Becky Combes
BeckyCombes@LocalSYR.com
General Sales Manager: Todd Guard
ToddGuard@LocalSYR.com
Digital Media Manager: Greg Hassett 
GregHassett@LocalSYR.com
Local Sales Manager: Don Richman
DonRichman@LocalSYR.com
Social Media:
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
https://www.twitter.com/NewsChannel9
NewsChannel 9 on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/newschannel9_wsyr

Note Concerning Political Material

Information concerning WSYR-TV’s broadcast of political and controversial material is available for inspection with an appointment during normal business hours at the station’s main offices, 5904 Bridge Street, East Syracuse, NY 13057.

Stay Connected