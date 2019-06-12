Internships at NewsChannel 9

“Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, our internship program is suspended for the fall semester. We are hoping that a safe and successful return to college campuses this fall will allow us to resume the program for the spring semester. Please feel free to reach out to internships@localsyr.com if you have any questions. Best wishes for a healthy and productive fall semester.”

NewsChannel 9 WSYR-TV accepts applications for our College Internship Program for the Spring, Summer and Fall semesters.



Application deadlines are as follows:

Spring Semester: November 15

Summer Semester: April 1

Fall Semester: August 1

This is an unpaid position, requiring applicants to receive college credit for their internship. Students must have completed at least one year of college to be eligible for the program. A complete application must accompany any request for an internship.



Internship Program Application

This application should be filled out in consultation with your internship coordinator and/or faculty advisor.



Every effort will be made to place you in the internship of your choice.

News Internship

Interns are introduced to every aspect of the news operation, within a structured and supervised environment. Local news interns spend time in each area observing, learning, and participating.

Areas include:

– Photography/Editing

– Reporting

– Producing

– Web producing

– Sports

– Meteorology

Production Internship

Production interns will be exposed to all aspects of live show execution. Roles within the department include live audio mixing, creating graphics, studio camera operation, teleprompter, studio set up, technical directing and directing. The department is responsible for the live production of all shows: the daily newscasts and Bridge Street, as well as special programming including the Syracuse St. Patrick’s Parade, New York State Fair and Carrie Lazarus’s Extraordinary Live!

Sales Internship

Interns in Sales will spend time with Account Executives and Sales Assistants, learning the daily operation of the department. Applicants should be enthusiastic and highly motivated self-starters with a positive attitude. The ideal candidate will have strong communication skills and be highly organized. Sales interns will:

– Assist account executives on order coordination

– Reconcile contracts daily

– Create sales presentations, proposals, packages and “one-sheeters”

– Assist in coordination of sales promotions to include ordering, distributing and picking up point-of-purchase materials.

– Assist management team in maintaining media kits and all other sales tools

Bridge Street Internship

“Bridge Street” is produced live each weekday from 10-11am. It is a local entertainment, information and lifestyle show with a lot of humor.

Interns working on the show are expected to work hard, have fun, learn a lot and contribute good ideas. They will learn about many aspects of live television, including:

– Guest relations – greeting guests and working with them during their visit to the station.

– Generating story ideas and segment topics.

– Researching story subjects and guest background material.

– Assisting the show’s hosts as needed.

– Accompanying crews on remote shoots and live hits.

– Working with photographers and editors to prepare video for segments.

– Working with the show producers to facilitate production of the show.

– Helping to prepare cooking segments and cleaning up afterward.

Broadcast Engineering Internship

Interns within the Engineering department will learn about the management of the broadcast signal through the facility. This includes the operation of the network server for air across many stations, ingestion of program content equipment and signal maintenance and live truck operations.

Internship Application Form

Along with filling out this form, please email a resume and cover letter to Internships@LocalSYR.com.