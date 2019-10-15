Adrienne Smith

Adrienne joined the NewsChannel 9 family as a MMJ/Reporter in October 2019.

Prior to Channel 9, she completed internships with The TODAY Show, NBC Sports and the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

A Central New York native, Adrienne grew up in Utica, and attended Notre Dame Jr/Sr High School. She then went on to study Television-Radio in the Roy H. Park School of Communications at Ithaca College. While at IC, Adrienne was very active with the student television station, ICTV, covering stories in Tompkins County, as well as anchoring their live newscast and Election Night coverage.

At the age of six months old, Adrienne was adopted from Seoul, Korea by a large and loving family. As a reporter, she hopes to shed a positive light on the many stories surrounding adoption.

Growing up as an avid Orange fan, Adrienne is excited to be starting her career in Syracuse. She enjoys exploring all of the natural beauty CNY was has to offer…even the snow! In addition to spending time with her family and friends, Adrienne considers herself a “foodie”, with a special fondness for Chicken Riggies and Utica Greens.

You can find Adrienne on Twitter and Facebook.

If you have a story idea, feel free to send Adrienne an email at AdrienneSmith@localsyr.com.