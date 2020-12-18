Alexandra (Alex) Sims, an AP Award winning sports journalist has joined the staff of NewsChannel 9 in December 2020 as a sports reporter and anchor.

A Syracuse University graduate who once interned at NewsChannel 9, Alex has spent the last 5 years in Lansing, Michigan as a sports anchor and reporter, and is thrilled to be back home in Syracuse.

A native of Plymouth, Massachusetts, Alex’s sports broadcasting journey has taken her from the local NBC affiliate in Boston and as an ESPN Boston Sideline Reporter, to Abilene, Texas, to the Mid-West and now back east to her second home in Central New York.

On her off days, Alex spends time engaged in her own sporting adventures – Cycling, running, golf, and almost anything she’s challenged to do.