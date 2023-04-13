Amal Tliage

Amal Tlaige joined Nexstar in March 2022 as a Capitol Bureau Reporter and is excited to investigate and report on the latest changes in New York State laws! Before her role as a political reporter, Amal was a Senate Photographer. Her time in the Senate has allowed her to get the inside scoop on all things political and establish working relationships with lawmakers.

First-generation to Lebanese immigrant parents, Amal was born and raised right here in the Capital Region and takes great pride in her Lebanese culture. She graduated with her Bachelor’s in Communications from The College of Saint Rose with a focus on Broadcast Journalism.

In her free time, Amal loves attending church, hanging out with friends and family, working out, photography, and being the best dog mom to her feisty Yorkie, Sarge. If you see her out and about, she may be walking her pup or reporting on local politics. Either way, be sure to say hi!