Andrew Donovan is a reporter for NewsChannel 9, joining the team in July of 2013.

Prior to his work in Syracuse, Andrew worked for seven years as a digital media producer and reporter for WKTV in Utica, being hired in high school.

Andrew graduated from Hobart and William Smith Colleges in May of 2012 with degrees in history and political science.

Andrew is a life-long Central New Yorker, being raised in Whitesboro. He graduated from Whitesboro High School in 2008.

In the summer of 2010, Andrew interned at NBC News at the network’s world headquarters at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

In January of 2013, Andrew contributed behind-the-scenes to NBC News’ coverage of the Second Inauguration of Barack Obama from their studios on Capitol Hill.

Andrew also worked in the Office of Communications at Hobart and William Smith Colleges as a social media coordinator.