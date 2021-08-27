Ashley Cafaro

Ashley joined the NewsChannel 9 team in August 2021.

She is thrilled to call Syracuse her new home after spending the past 3.5 years at WENY-TV in Elmira reporting all over the Twin Tiers. In addition to reporting, she also anchored and produced.

While working in Elmira, Ashley covered former President Donald Trump’s campaign rally.

Prior to WENY, Ashley worked as a general assignment reporter in Southern West Virginia. While reporting in the Mountain State, she covered former President Donald Trump’s two visits to West Virginia, as well as former VP Mike Pence’s visit. She also interviewed Bernie Sanders, football legend Randy Moss and golf legend Lee Trevino.

Born and raised in Albany, New York, Ashley graduated from Curry College in Milton, MA.

Since she was a little girl, Ashley has always tried to help those around her. She is thrilled to be closer to home and pursuing her passion as a journalist.

When Ashley isn’t reporting, you can find her spending time with friends and family. Her favorite food is Italian, and she is always looking for new places to try.

If you happen to see Ashley out and about, make sure to say hi to her! She encourages her viewers to reach out to her with story ideas at ashleycafaro@localsyr.com