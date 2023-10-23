(Our Auto Expert) — In a recent survey conducted by Carvana, we gained insight into the profound emotional connections Americans form with their cars and the timeless allure of owning one’s dream car. The survey, conducted by One Poll on behalf of Carvana, revealed that one out of every three respondents nurtured dreams of owning their ideal ​​vehicle from a very young age.

Movie Magic on Four Wheels

Interestingly, 12% of the respondents declared the iconic Aston Martin DB5, famously associated with James Bond, their favorite movie car. Following closely, 11% of respondents chose the Ford Mustang GT 390 from the classic film Bullitt. The Mini Cooper from The Italian Job and Dr. Brown’s DeLorean DMC-12 from Back to the Future also found spots on the list of beloved movie cars.

Speaking of dream cars, this one right here is a personal favorite of mine, though I must admit, I can only dream about owning it. Mercedes-Benz breathed new life into the legendary SL, a status symbol for over four decades. Its latest iteration is a sleek convertible, opting for a fabric roof over the traditional hardtop.

The Perfect Blend of Luxury and Power

While it may no longer be a strict two-seater, adding small rear seats proves reasonably practical, offering room for luggage or even your furry companions, especially considering the relatively compact eight cubic feet of trunk space.

However, don’t let its practicality deceive you. This is unmistakably a Mercedes SL. It boasts two AMG versions, and the SL63, which we had the pleasure of testing, packs a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 that boosts horsepower from 469 to an impressive 577. This powerhouse can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in merely 3.0 seconds. Engage the S+ or Track mode and activate the thunderous exhaust button, and you’ll find yourself grinning from ear to ear, guaranteed.

Luxury Wrapped in Leather

Seating yourself inside the SL, you’ll notice the high ​​belt line enveloping both you and your passenger. While visibility may not be its strong suit, it keeps you sheltered from the wind when the top’s down. The interior exudes luxury, draped in leather with contrasting stitching, adding a touch of elegance. With the top down, the SL63 treats you to the delightful growl of a V-8 engine.

In terms of handling, it exhibits the skill of a smaller AMG GT. I’ve been known to find any excuse to head to the store ​​to relish the experience of driving it once more.

America’s Top Dream Cars Revealed

Now, let’s talk about America’s top dream cars. According to the Carvana Survey, the Ford Mustang takes the fifth spot, while the Chevrolet Corvette secures the fourth position. Moving up the ranks, we find the luxurious Mercedes-Benz S-Class at number three. Claiming the second spot is the all-electric Tesla Model S, and finally, sitting at the pinnacle of American dreams, the BMW.

Interestingly, regarding color preferences, Black emerges as the most popular choice, followed by white and red. Surprisingly, yellow cars are noted for retaining their value exceptionally well.

A Personal Touch: Naming Our Beloved Rides

As for personalization, a whopping 46% of respondents admitted to giving their cars names, with the most common choices being Bluebell (14%), Black Beauty (13%), and Baby (12%).

So, what’s your dream car? Remember, two things are certain: test driving and dreaming are still absolutely free, so why not go out there and test drive your dream car this upcoming weekend?

This survey reveals our deep-seated automotive desires and underscores the enduring connection between individuals and their dream machines. From the silver screen to the open road, cars continue to captivate our hearts, and it’s a love affair that shows no signs of slowing down.