Alfa Romeo’s limited U.S. lineup gains a new entry for 2024 in the form of the stylish Tonale compact crossover.

Revealed in early 2022, the 2024 Tonale is now available for pre-order and has been priced from $44,590, including a $1,595 destination charge.

That starting price is for the base Sprint version that will be available for pre-order later in 2023. Versions currently available for pre-order include the Ti ($46,590) and Veloce ($49,090). Alfa Romeo hasn’t said when deliveries will start.

The Tonale is offered in the U.S. exclusively with a plug-in hybrid powertrain consisting of a 1.3-liter turbo-4 and 6-speed automatic for the front wheels and an electric motor for the rear wheels, resulting in all-wheel drive. The combination is good for 285 hp, and a 15.5-kwh battery is estimated to deliver an electric range of more than 30 miles. In other markets a 2.0-liter turbo-4 is also available.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Offering an electrified-only Tonale will help customers adjust as Alfa Romeo prepares to go the full-electric route as soon as 2026.

“It’s the first electrified Alfa Romeo and it moves us to a future that will be pure battery electric vehicles very quickly,” Larry Dominique, Head of Alfa Romeo and Fiat North America, told Motor Authority during the Tonale’s reveal last year.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

U.S. buyers still keen on the 2.0-liter engine will find it in the related 2023 Dodge Hornet, which is priced from $31,590, including the same $1,595 destination charge. The Hornet and Tonale are twins under the skin, and share a plant in Pomigliano, Italy.

The Tonale is positioned as a more upmarket, more advanced offering. Hydraulic dampers promise to adapt to road surfaces, and electronically controlled adaptive dampers are available, similar to what’s offered in the larger Stelvio. The Tonale boasts a quick steering ratio of 13.6:1 (though not as quick as the Stelvio’s), and 4-piston Brembo front brakes should add confidence.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

The Tonale rides on what Alfa calls a strong evolution of a former FCA platform found in vehicles like the Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500X. Only the central part of the floor carried over, as the rest was upgraded with elements like increased use of aluminum, a MacPherson strut suspension, a new steering rack, and a new electrical architecture. Additionally, the track was widened.

At 178.3 inches long, the crossover stretches out a few inches farther than many rivals, but rides low with a height of just 63.0 inches. At the rear, the Tonale has an integrated roof spoiler and a raked window. Up front, Alfa’s classic tri-shield grille buttons a nose flanked by a thin band of three LED headlights per side underscored by a wave of daytime running lights.

2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Inside, the DNA drive mode selector with three modes makes a home in the center console below the horizontal spread of the dash. Circular vents bookend the dash, and a flat-bottom steering wheel and available aluminum paddle shifters give way to the cannocchiale—that’s Alfa-speak for infotainment. The Uconnect5 operating system shared with other Stellantis vehicles powers a customizable 12.3-inch digital cluster that abuts a 10.3-inch touchscreen canted toward the driver. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, along with Amazon Alexa, and over-the-air updates promise to keep it fresh.

—Robert Duffer contributed to this report.

