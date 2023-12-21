The Subaru WRX enters the 2024 model year with a few changes, including a price hike that increases the starting price of the compact sport sedan to $33,855, including a $1,120 destination charge.

The price is up $2,230 versus the 2023 model that was priced $1,525 higher than the 2022 model, when the WRX was last redesigned.

The 2024 WRX also introduces a hotter grade, but it isn’t an STI. Instead it’s a tamer offering dubbed the WRX TR, and its modifications are focused on improving the handling rather than delivering more power.

Pricing for the WRX TR starts at $42,775, including destination, or more than $4,000 more expensive than what the last STI cost, a car that did offer more power over the standard WRX.

2024 Subaru WRX

Despite the steeper pricing, the 2024 WRX still offers plenty of value given its performance. The sport sedan is powered by a turbocharged 2.4-liter flat-4 delivering 271 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque.

Drive goes to all four wheels, and buyers can choose between a standard 6-speed manual or available CVT. The CVT isn’t available on the base WRX. Buyers have to upgrade to a WRX equipped with at least a Premium package, which means the starting price for a WRX with the CVT is a substantial $37,105, including destination.

Standard features on the 2024 WRX include LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and a new 11.6-inch infotainment screen replacing the dual 7.0-inch screens of previous model years. Subaru’s Starlink suite of electronic driver-assist features is now also standard. The standard Starlink features include handy items such as adaptive cruise control with active lane control, as well as automatic emergency braking.

2024 Subaru WRX TR

The new WRX TR benefits from genuine performance upgrades, including stiffer springs, new damper rates, and a revised steering rack to deliver improved handling while maintaining ride quality. There’s also a more powerful brake package from Brembo with 6-piston calipers up front and 2-piston calipers at the rear. These are housed within model-specific 19-inch wheels wrapped in 245/35-size Bridgestone Potenza S007 tires.

Inside, the WRX TR is fitted with Recaro sport seats up front, while the sunroof has been removed to lower both weight and the center of gravity.

The 2024 WRX range reaches dealerships early next year.

Related Articles