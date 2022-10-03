Audi’s V-10 engine is not long for this world.

The brand with the four rings in its logo on Monday unveiled the R8 V10 GT RWD, and confirmed the car as the swan song for the V-10. It starts sales in 2023 and in Europe will carry a price tag of 225,000 euros (approximately $220,460). Pricing for the U.S. hasn’t been announced.

Just 333 examples of the R8 V10 GT RWD will be built for worldwide sale, though there’s a good chance we’ll see an additional run of open-top Spyder versions, which was the case for the GT version of the previous-generation R8.

The familiar 5.2-liter V-10 has been tuned to deliver 611 hp and 417 lb-ft of torque in this latest application. Those are the same figures the engine delivers in the all-wheel-drive R8, and makes the R8 V10 GT RWD the most powerful rear-wheel-drive production car to wear the Audi badge. Performance figures include 0-62 mph acceleration in 3.4 seconds, 0-124 mph acceleration in 10.1 seconds, and a top speed of 199 mph.

The R8’s 7-speed dual-clutch automatic also has recalibrated gear ratios to deliver faster shifts, while a new Torque Rear mode allows the driver to adjust the intervention of the electronic stability control. There are seven stages of Torque Rear to choose from, with each higher setting making the car want to oversteer more. Power sliding around corners should be a breeze.

The R8 V10 GT RWD has also shed 44 lb, bringing the curb weight to 3,461 lb. This was achieved with the addition of 20-inch light alloys shod with Michelin Sport Cup 2 tires, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, a carbon-fiber-reinforced-plastic anti-roll bar up front, and lightweight bucket seats. An adjustable coil-over suspension is available.

An aerodynamics pack sets apart the R8 V10 GT RWD from other R8 variants. The pack includes a new front splitter, flics, side skirt covers, attachments on the sides of the rear fascia, a rear diffuser, and a rear wing with swan-neck struts. The intake manifold is also painted black.

The standard color for the R8 V10 GT RWD is matte Suzuka Gray, a color that pays homage to the previous R8 GT (alternatives include Tangorot Metallic and Daytona Gray Metallic). Likewise, the interior’s black with red accents theme is shared with the car’s predecessor, and the unique sequence number in the 333-unit build run features on the center console, imprinted in a carbon inlay.

Audi hasn’t said if the R8 will die alongside the V-10, though rumors point to the car being discontinued next year. Another supercar is planned, though it will come with an electric powertrain and likely a new name.

