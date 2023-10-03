Shelby American is celebrating the centennial of the birth of founder Carroll Shelby with a limited-edition 800-hp Ford F-150.

The 2023 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Super Snake, to use its full name, is the last of a handful of commemorative vehicles Shelby American has released throughout 2023, including a Centennial Edition Mustang. The company previously launched a lifted Centennial Edition F-150, but decided to add a version based on the street-focused Super Snake due to customer demand, according to a Shelby American press release.

2023 Ford F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Super Snake

Shelby American starts with an F-150 Lariat 4×4 SuperCrew equipped with the 5.0-liter V-8, which makes 400 hp in stock form. The 800-hp output comes courtesy of an optional supercharger. Shelby offered the same options on the Centennial Edition F-150, but with a lifted suspension. The supercharger is accompanied by a carbon-fiber air intake, an aluminum heat exchanger, and high-flow fuel injectors, while a Borla exhaust system is included whether buyers select the supercharger or not.

Suspension upgrades include new Fox adjustable coilover shocks, as well as a new rear sway bar, upper control arms, and rear traction bars. Upgraded brake rotors and pads are included as well.

2023 Ford F-150 Carroll Shelby Centennial Edition Super Snake

This truck is no sleeper. Shelby American added a ram air hood, 22-inch wheels, a front splitter, rocker extensions, and fender flares. The interior features carbon-fiber trim, billet-aluminum pedals, and a dashboard plaque confirming the truck’s limited-edition status.

Just 100 Centennial Edition Super Snake trucks will be built. Pricing starts at $127,995 for the naturally aspirated 400-hp version and $136,995 for the supercharged 800-hp version. Both prices include the cost of a donor vehicle.

Related Articles