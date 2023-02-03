Ford’s not done building insane EV concepts to flex its electric muscles.

On Friday, while announcing its return to F1 racing with Red Bull Racing in 2026, Ford released a graphic showing how it believes racing leads to winning products. One of the images was the outline of a yet-to-be-revealed electric pickup demonstrator, presumably based on the F-150 Lightning. The other silhouettes are for new Mustang race cars and the previously revealed Ranger Raptor.

The next EV experiment could be a high-output F-150 Lightning. Ford has built a Mustang Mach-E with seven electric motors producing a combined 1,400 horsepower, an electric Ford Supervan with 1,972 hp, and even a 1978 F100 with an Eliminator electric crate engine.

Ford spokesperson Emma Berg said the company continues to evaluate how EVs fit into its motorsports strategy.

The production F-150 Lightning with the large 131-kwh extended-range battery produces 563 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque. Ford originally said the electric truck would do 0-60 mph in the mid-four-second range. The production truck is quicker than originally advertised, with its 0-60 mph time coming in at less than 4.0 seconds. It’s quicker than a standard F-150 Raptor, and probably about as quick as the F-150 Raptor R with its supercharged V-8 engine.

It’s unclear when the F-150 Lightning-based demonstrator teased by Ford will be revealed, how much power it will have, or what the upgrades might be, but it’s likely that it will run from 0-60 mph in less than 4.0 seconds. The electric Ford Supervan concept has undergone high-speed testing at the Nürburgring, and its multiple motors allow it to run 0-60 mph in less than 2.0 seconds.

