GMC is close to revealing an overlander concept based on its Hummer EV Pickup.

The automaker on Thursday posted a teaser photo of the vehicle on its Facebook page and confirmed the debut for later this month.

The concept is called the Hummer EV EarthCruiser, and the name signals a partnership with overlanding company EarthCruiser. The Australian company specializes in building vehicles of all sorts designed to handle extended stays on rough terrain, and has been represented in the U.S. with a division in Bend, Oregon, since 2013.

The latest teaser photo shows the pickup with a rear canopy and a roof mounted tent with what appears to be a mechanized roof. A teaser photo released in March showed the top of the vehicle lined in solar panels. Any interested Hummer EV Pickup owners will be able to order the upgrades from EarthCruiser starting in early 2024.

GMC Hummer EV EarthCruiser overlander concept

Overlanding, the practice of traveling across remote areas, often for weeks or even months at a time, is growing in popularity, and the wave of electric pickups and SUVs arriving on the market offers new opportunities for the overlanding community.

One of the major opportunities provided by EVs in the overlanding space is precise torque control that can make navigating tricky terrain easier. The vehicle’s battery also provides energy to power all those devices designed to make things comfier out in the wild.

The Hummer EV Pickup arrived for 2022 and the latest 2024 model has received some tweaks that boost its range to a maximum 381 miles. The SUV body style also joins the lineup for 2024, though its range tops out at 314 miles due to a smaller battery.

Pricing for the 2024 Hummer EV Pickup starts at $106,945, and pricing for the 2024 Hummer EV SUV starts at $100,395. Both figures include destination. GMC isn’t taking any more reservations for the vehicles as it attempts to fill the many orders it already has on hand.

