The 2024 Mazda 3 sedan rolls into the new model year with standard blind-spot monitors and a significant price hike of $1,620 from last year’s base car, Mazda disclosed Tuesday.

The base 2024 Mazda 3 sedan costs $25,335, including a $1,165 destination fee. That makes it about $500 more than the 2024 Honda Civic and at least $3,000 more than the 2023 Hyundai Elantra. The price hikes decrease as the trim levels increase for other models. In the five other trims, the Mazda 3 can be had as a sedan or hatchback, but the 2.5 S Premium with the 6-speed manual only comes as a hatchback.

The newly standard blind-spot monitors complement other standard driver-assist tech including automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, active lane control, a rear door alert, and automatic high beams. Standard convenience features include cloth upholstery, 16-inch wheels, keyless start, as well as a convoluted 8.8-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The Mazda 3 comes with a choice between two engines this year, with base models designated as 2.5 S getting a 2.5-liter inline-4 making 191 hp and 186 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed automatic transmission sends power to the front wheels, except on the Premium grade that swaps in a 6-speed manual. All-wheel drive is limited to only a few of the seven trims listed below.

Top line Turbo models use a 2.5-liter turbo-4 that generates 227 hp and 310 lb-ft (250 hp and 320 lb-ft with 93-octane fuel) and the two Turbo models come standard with all-wheel drive and the 6-speed automatic.

The 2.5 S Select Sport costs $790 more than the 2023 Mazda 3 2.5 S Select. It adds synthetic leather seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, and it rides on 18-inch aluminum alloy wheels. It can be had as a sedan for $25,855, and it also serves as the entry point for hatchback models at $26,855.

The 2.5 S Preferred costs $640 more at $27,355 or $1,200 more with the hatchback. Standard features include a sunroof, synthetic leather, heated front seats, and a power driver seat.

The S Carbon Edition only comes with all-wheel drive this year and costs $30,225, which is only $560 more than last year’s AWD model. The hatchback costs $1,200 more. It builds off the Preferred trim but the inside pops with red leather upholstery.

The 2.5 S Premium only comes with front-wheel drive and a 6-speed manual and only as a hatchback, and costs $31,525. Mazda doesn’t bundle a manual transmission with the Turbo engine or AWD, though.

The Turbo models start with the 2.5 Carbon Turbo model with standard all-wheel drive and a price of $32,915 for the sedan; the hatchback is $1,200 more. Black trim elements complement 18-inch black metallic wheels on the outside, and the inside features a 10.3-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as wireless smartphone charging.

The top-of-the line 2.5 Turbo Premium Plus costs $36,615 for the sedan and $37,815 for the hatchback. Standard features include a Bose 12-speaker sound system, a surround-view camera system, rear parking sensors, navigation, and traffic sign recognition.

The 2024 Mazda 3 hatchback goes on sale this summer, followed by the sedan in the fall.

