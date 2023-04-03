Gordon Murray Automotive is set to unveil an open-top version of its T.33 supercar on Tuesday.

The T.33 is the second model from the new car company of legendary road and race car designer Gordon Murray. The first is the T.50 supercar which started production in March, following a sign-off drive by Murray himself.

The open-top T.33 will be called the T.33 Spider, and GMA has released a teaser sketch that suggests the car will feature a manual top. According to Murray, he sketched the Spider before the coupe, to ensure the T.33’s design would work with both body styles.

“From the outset of the T.33 program, I always intended there to be a Spider,” Murray said in a statement. “In fact, I sketched the Spider before the coupe to ensure the proportions worked.”

GMA T.33

The T.33, first shown in early 2022, is destined to be the last V-12 supercar devoid of electrification from GMA. The company plans to build 100 examples of the coupe starting in 2024, and all build slots are gone. The company hasn’t mentioned production plans for the T.33 Spider, though production will likely also be capped at 100 units, all of which are likely already spoken for.

Although the T.33 and T.50 feature variations of the same Cosworth-designed 3.9-liter V-12, the two cars are completely different, right down to their unique carbon and aluminum architectures. This is perhaps most obvious in the different seating configurations, with the T.33 featuring a conventional two-seat layout and the T.50 featuring the McLaren F1-style three-seat layout with the driver in the center. A benefit of the two-seat layout is that GMA was able to certify the car for the U.S. market. This isn’t the case for the T.50 which needs to be brought in under Show and Display rules.

The T.33’s V-12 has been tuned to deliver a peak 606 hp and 332 lb-ft of torque. Though that’s lower than what is offered in the T.50, the engine still screams to an 11,100-rpm redline. Buyers also have the choice of a 6-speed manual transmission or a paddle-shifted unit, though orders for the paddle-shifted ‘box have reportedly been no more than a mere handful.

