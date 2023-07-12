(Our Auto Expert) — Mercedes-Benz proudly presents the much-anticipated 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV by revolutionizing the intersection of luxury and performance.

As the iconic automaker propels towards a fully electrified lineup, it refuses to compromise on speed and elegance, infusing its freshest offering with the heart-pounding essence of AMG performance.

The AMG EQE SUV proudly dons the prestigious ​​Affalterbach’s performance badge, marking it as the first electric SUV to bear this coveted insignia. This cutting-edge powerhouse harnesses the might of more potent motors, unleashing an astounding 677 horsepower with standard all-wheel drive.

To enhance maneuverability, rear-axle steering and the AMG Ride Control air suspension borrowed from the opulent S-class sedans are incorporated. From the delicately embossed AMG emblems on the headrests to the aerodynamically optimized vanes and fins on the front, every detail is meticulously crafted to enhance both driving performance and range. The EQE SUV is among a select few fully electric high-performance SUVs available in the market.

While sharing its platform, styling cues, and interior features with the EQE sedan, the EQE SUV brilliantly caters to the desires of American drivers, providing a commanding seating position that commands attention. Moreover, it boasts a considerable surplus of horsepower compared to its Benz-branded EQE SUV counterpart.

This remarkable vehicle is a technological marvel, potentially requiring an engineering degree to grasp its capabilities fully. The wealth of technology is not solely dedicated to performance and sustainability but also prioritizes the pleasure and satisfaction of its passengers.

The EQE SUV accelerates like a lightning bolt, racing from 0 to 60 miles per hour in a mere 3.4 seconds—an extraordinary feat for an SUV. Fueling this exhilarating experience is an astonishing 677 horsepower. The powertrain is further enhanced when equipped with the AMG Dynamic Plus package, elevating horsepower and torque to an impressive 677 and 738 pound-feet, respectively.

Mercedes-Benz highlights that power output varies according to different drive modes. For instance, Slippery mode reduces power by up to 50% (to 308 horsepower), Comfort mode brings it back to 493 horsepower, and the full capacity output of 677 horsepower is unlocked exclusively in models equipped with the Dynamic Plus performance package, activated only in Race Start mode.

Mercedes-Benz proudly boasts the EQE SUV’s battery can be charged up to 170 kW, with the vehicle gaining an astounding 100 miles of range in just 15 minutes, thanks to its 9.6 kW onboard charger.

Inside the EQE SUV’s lavish cabin, occupants are greeted by grandiose and spaciousness. The meticulously designed interiors comfortably accommodate adults in front and rear seats without a third-row option in this model. The cockpit exudes refined elegance, featuring red topstitching on the instrument cluster and doors and exquisite AMG emblems adorning the headrests, foot pedals, floor mats, and illuminated door sills.

The unmistakable distinction between this AMG variant and a regular Benz is undeniable. Enveloping the driver and passengers in an immersive experience, the available MBUX Hyper screen spans the cabin’s width, complemented by Dolby Atmos for a captivating 360-degree audio journey.

Standard equipment includes a generous 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen powered by Mercedes-Benz’s intuitive MBUX software interface, offering seamless voice command recognition. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto seamlessly integrate with the system, while wireless smartphone charging ensures convenience on the go. The EQE SUV proudly showcases exclusive designs for its instrument cluster and head-up display, providing a truly immersive driving experience.

You will be captivated by this charismatic AMG marvel—the 2024 Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV. Its exhilarating acceleration, luxurious finishes, and unparalleled ride quality surpass all expectations, cementing its status as a powerhouse in high-performance electric vehicles.