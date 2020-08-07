1 local district already checking off boxes on Cuomo’s new list of reopening requests

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo has given the stamp of approval for New York State schools to reopen but he’s also giving them a shortlist of requests.

One of them includes holding three discussion sessions between parents and the district between now and the end of August.

Those who are part of the Big Five are being asked to hold five sessions.

At least one Central New York district was already one step ahead.

The Liverpool Central School District held the first of three virtual meetings on Wednesday night to answer parent’s questions. 88 pages of them to be exact.

“It’s beneficial to continue to provide as much information as possible because I think one of the things parents are not enamored with at all, is the delivery of what we’re doing without really one, having one explanation of why, and two, having some availability for input,” said Liverpool Superintendent Mark Potter.

He’s also looking for a date to hold a meeting to answer the teacher’s questions, even though many were answered in Wednesday’s session for parents.

Potter already planned on having two additional meetings like this one and tells NewsChannel 9 he understands why the governor is asking all districts to do the same.

“I think his intention has been that we’re communicating to the community whether it’s our staff or parents,” said Potter. “We don’t have all the answers. This is, you know, new territory for every school district trying to figure out how to open under these conditions.”

The Liverpool Central School District will live stream similar meetings for parents on Wednesday evening for the next two weeks.