MATTYDALE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — One student has tested positive for COVID-19 at Roxboro Road Elementary School in Mattydale.
The North Syracuse Central School District sent out a letter to parents about the positive case on Monday.
The district was notified at 8:30 a.m. on Monday by the Onondaga County Health Department.
“The District has identified students and staff thought to have been in close contact with the
student and has provided that information to the County Health Department. All individuals
suspected to have been in close contact have been quarantined outside of the building,” the letter said.
According to the letter, the school will remain open at this time. The district said that the affected areas of the school have been disinfected.
Read the full letter sent to families below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- A mission to preserve Mexican Folkloric Dance
- Puede Network brings Ivy League drive and leadership to underserved community
- Trill Williams and Sean Tucker earn ACC weekly honors
- 1 Roxboro Road Elementary School student tests positive for COVID-19, school to remain open
- WATCH: Onondaga County’s COVID-19 update at 3 p.m.
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App