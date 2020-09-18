TULLY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tully Central School District announced on Wednesday that one student has tested positive for COVID-19.
One student at Tully Junior-Senior High School tested positive and the school district immediately contacted the Onondaga County Health Department.
The health department has reached out to anyone that this student came in contact with. If you or anyone in your family has not been contacted, then you were not in close contact with this student.
The district decided that they would keep the school open after discussing it with the health department.
The statement said, in part:
“The student who tested positive, and any other students/faculty/staff who were exposed, will not return to school until the Onondaga County Health Department provides clearance for them to do so.”
Read the full statement from the district below:
More from NewsChannel 9:
- Texas activists rally to end ‘political persecution’ of Juarez labor lawyer
- Border agent allegedly violated woman’s civil rights by forbidding cellphone recording of arrest
- Fayetteville man accused of sexually abusing a ‘physically helpless’ individual
- 1 Tully Central School District student tests positive for COVID-19
- 1 in hospital after shooting on Barrett Street in Syracuse
For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9.
NewsChannel 9 iPhone App
NewsChannel 9 Android App
NewsChannel 9 on Facebook
NewsChannel 9 on Twitter
Storm Team Weather iPhone App
Storm Team Weather Android App