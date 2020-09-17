Baldwinsville moves 1 school to online learning until Sept. 28 after 2 students test positive for COVID-19

UPDATE: Baldwinsville Central School District has announced that they will be moving one school to all online learning until Sept. 28 after two students tested positive for COVID-19.

After an investigation from the health department, they found that 62 Durgee Junior High School students, 10 teachers and nine Baker High School students will be required to quarantine for 14 days.

Starting Friday, all students will do 100% online learning until Monday, Sept. 28.

Durgee Principal T.J. Fraher will be contacting families about the shutdown remote schedule.

“This is not an easy decision to make, but due to the amount of teachers under quarantine orders by the county Health Department and out of an abundance of caution, this is the best course of action for our Junior High School at this time.”

All other schools at this time will continue with in-person instruction as scheduled.

BALDWINSVILLE, NY (WSYR-TV) — The Baldwinsville Central School District reported on Thursday that two students at Durgee Junior High School have tested positive for COVID-19.

In a notice posted on the district’s website, Superintendent Matthew McDonald says the two students last attended school on Friday, Sept. 11, and that the county health department is in the process of identifying and contacting close contacts of the students.

The students are currently in isolation as ordered by the county health department. We are waiting to hear from the county health department about additional quarantine orders, if any, for students or staff. Again, the county is in the beginning stages of its contact tracing and investigation. Superintendent Matthew McDonald

He added the district could not comment further on the students because of privacy rules. He asked that parents monitor their children for any symptoms.

Baldwinsville is operating on a hybrid system where students split time between in-person and online learning.

More from NewsChannel 9:

For more local news, follow NewsChannel 9 on Twitter @NewsChannel9