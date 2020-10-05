2 Liverpool elementary schools to use remote learning on Tuesday

LIVERPOOL, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Two Liverpool elementary schools closed on Monday due to a COVID-19 case and will now continue to have students learn remotely on Tuesday.

These schools are Donlin Drive Elementary and Nate Perry Elementary.

They are remaining closed so that the Onondaga County Health Department can continue contact tracing and the district can do deep cleaning of the buildings.

