2 Minoa Elementary teachers visit students for Halloween

(WSYR-TV) — Normally, students would have worn their Halloween costumes to school and paraded around. But this year, two teachers from Minoa Elementary are bringing the treats to the kids who have been learning from home all year.

For only the second time this year, students got to see their teachers in-person as they got Halloween donuts and candy.

Kindergarten was the first year for me last year and I came because I just wanted to be and to see and to nurture those little faces. It’s difficult every day to see them just on a screen and not be able to get close to them and help them through their learning and their feelings.

Cindy Todd — Minoa Elementary Kindergarten teacher

The teachers hope that next year they can celebrate together in a classroom instead of through a screen.

