3 local school districts offering asymptomatic COVID-19 testing

(WSYR-TV) — Three local school districts are offering asymptomatic testing days.

Onondaga Central School District

Onondaga Central School District is partnering with Onondaga County to offer district-wide asymptomatic testing. This will be offered to all students and staff.

If you would like your children to participate in the rapid COVID-19 test, register by clicking here. The test is a non-invasive nasal test.

If you are quarantined or didn’t pre-register, you cannot get tested. Registration will close on Jan. 4 at Noon. For the name of the school, you can either put “Rockwell ES,” “Wheeler ES,” or “Onondaga Jr./Sr. HS.”

For department and occupation, you can put down “student.”

The tests will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 5. Here are the different times and locations:

Rockwell Elementary School:

Location: 208 Rockwell Rd., Nedrow, NY 13208

Phone number: 315-552-5070

You should register your child based on their grade level:

PreK: 9 a.m.

Kindergarten: 9:15 a.m.

1st grade: 9:30 a.m.

2nd grade: 9:45 a.m.

If you would like to be with your child during the test, contact the main office at 315-552-5070 after registering.

Wheeler Elementary School

Location: 4543 South Onondaga Rd., Nedrow, NY 13120

Phone number: 315-552-5050

You should register your child based on their grade level:

3rd grade: 10:55 a.m.

4th grade: 10:35 a.m.

5th grade: 10:45 a.m.

6th grade: 11:05 a.m.

If you would like to be with your child during the test, contact the main office at 315-552-5050 after registering.

Jr./Sr. High School

Location: 4479 South Onondaga Rd., Nedrow, NY 13120

Phone number: 315-552-5020

You should register your child based on their grade level:

7th grade: Noon

8th grade: 12:15 p.m.

9th grade: 12:30 p.m.

10th grade: 12:45 p.m.

11th grade: 1 p.m.

12th grade, Cohort 2, and remote learners: 1:15 p.m.

Jordan-Elbridge Central School District

Monday, Jan. 4 will now be a Superintendent’s Conference Day, according to the district. Onondaga County will also be holding asymptomatic testing on that day from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at JE High School.

Those who are being tested will enter the building at the high school’s event entrance. Staff will be there to help direct parents and students.

The testing will be available to all JE staff and students from PreK through 12th grade. This also includes remote learners.

The testing is done by appointment only. You can register by clicking here.

Positive cases will be contacted immediately. If you do not hear from the district within 30 minutes, then your test was negative. Parents should remain in their vehicles while their children are being tested.

But, Elbridge Elementary students have to be accompanied by an adult.

LaFayette Central School District

The LaFayette Central School District has partnered with Onondaga County to offer asymptomatic testing at the following locations:

LaFayette Jr/Sr High and Big Picture School: Monday, Jan. 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Grimshaw Elementary: Monday, Jan. 4 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Students and staff who want to participate will need to register for an appointment.

For students, New York State also requires parents/guardians to complete a consent form.

Those who are tested will receive their results the same day. If you test positive, you will have to leave school and isolate at home.

The testing clinic is available at no cost.