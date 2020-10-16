3rd round of SU COVID-19 testing starts next week

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University is set to begin their third round of COVID-19 surveillance testing next week for all residential students.

This next round of testing — which starts on Oct. 20 — is part of the enhanced virus surveillance strategy that the university announced last month.

All students — including those who live off-campus — must be tested.

No appointments are needed, you will just need to have your SU ID with you.

Read the full release from SU that has more information on locations and times here:

“Dear Students:

Tuesday, Oct. 20; Wednesday, Oct. 21; Thursday, Oct. 22:

Juniors, Seniors, Graduate and Law Students

Friday, Oct. 23, and Monday, Oct. 26:

First-year Students and Sophomores

Tuesday, Oct. 27:

Alternate testing day for all students (if you were unable to appear for testing on the dates assigned to you, please report on this day)

Important Testing Reminders

As you prepare to participate in testing, here are some important reminders about location, logistics and must-dos:

Location: Access the testing site through Gate N, stay to the right upon entering the stadium and follow the signs to the testing center.

Time: Testing will be available Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Appointments: No appointments are necessary; simply bring your SU I.D. and show up at a time that is convenient for you during your assigned day (as seen above).

Preparing for a COVID-19 Test: Please do not eat, drink or brush your teeth for 30 minutes prior to arrival at the stadium.

Safety Reminder: You must wear a face mask or covering when you arrive at the testing site.

Type of Test: The test itself is a saliva swab and the entire process only takes a few minutes.

Delivery of Results: You will receive confirmation of a negative result via email. Individuals who return a positive test result will be notified by phone.

Your participation in our ongoing testing has made a positive impact, and we appreciate your continued cooperation. Please continue to do your part in ensuring the health and safety of our campus and the Syracuse community.

If you have any questions, please contact the COVID-19 Project Management Office at SUCOVID@syr.edu.”