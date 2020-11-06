4 Fayetteville-Manlius School District individuals test positive, all schools to remain open for in-person learning

ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department notified the Fayetteville-Manlius School District that four individuals within the school community have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive cases include an Eagle Hill Middle School staff member, two students at the Fayetteville-Manlius High School and one student at Enders Road Elementary School.

One of the F-M High School students was last in school on Friday, Oct. 30 and is now in quarantine. The second student was last in school on Friday, Oct. 23 because they had already been placed in quarantine.

Based on contact tracing, the district determined that there weren’t any exposures at the high school and they could remain open for in-person learning.

The Eagle Hill staff member was last in school on Monday, Nov. 2 and is now in quarantine. Contact tracing found that 22 students from Cohort A and three teachers were close contacts and the county is now deciding if they should be put into quarantine or not.

Eagle Hill will also remain open for in-person learning.

The Enders Road student was last in school on Friday, Oct. 30. Contact tracing found that 10 students, three teachers and one staff member were close contacts. The county is now deciding if they should be put into quarantine or not.

Enders Road will also remain open for in-person learning.

None of the individuals who have been placed in quarantine will return to school until they are cleared by the New York State Health Department.