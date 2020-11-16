4 individuals within Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District test positive for COVID-19

(WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department has confirmed that four individuals within the Fayetteville-Manlius Central School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive cases include an Enders Road Elementary School student, an Eagle High Middle School staff member, a Fayetteville-Manlius High School student and a Mott Road Elementary School staff member.

Enders Road Elementary School

The Enders Road hybrid cohort B student was last in school on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Based on contact tracing, the district found that there was no exposure at school and they can remain open for in-person learning.

Eagle High Middle School

The staff member at Eagle High was last in school on Thursday, Nov. 12.

Based on contact tracing, they found that one additional staff member, 19 students from cohort A and nine students from cohort B have to quarantine.

Eagle Hill will remain open for in-person learning.

Fayetteville-Manlius High School

The F-M High School hybrid cohort B student was last in school on Friday, Nov. 6.

Based on contact tracing, they found that there was no exposure at the school and they can remain open for in-person learning.

Mott Road Elementary School

The Mott Road staff member was already quarantined when they tested positive for the virus. They were last in school on Friday, Oct. 23.

Based on contact tracing, they found that there was no exposure at the school and they can remain open for in-person learning.

Read the full letter sent to families below:

“Dear Parents and Guardians,

If you are not contacted by the county but would like to be tested out of an abundance of caution, please visit the New York State COVID-19 web page to find a testing location near you or talk with your healthcare provider.

Please understand that due to privacy laws we cannot provide any additional information about the individuals who tested positive. The students and staff members who tested positive will not return to school until they meet the protocols set by the New York State Department of Health.

The district continues to thoroughly clean and disinfect all buildings on campus and its buses in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Information about F-M’s health and safety protocols related to COVID-19 can be found in the district’s school reopening plan.”