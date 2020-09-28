4 students test positive for COVID-19 in Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District

(WSYR-TV) — Four students within the Jamesville-Dewitt Central School District have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Onondaga County Health Department notified the district that one student from Moses DeWitt, two students from the middle school and one student from the high school have tested positive.

Two of those students are from the same household.

Read below for the full letter sent to families:

“Dear Jamesville-DeWitt families and staff,

This weekend, the Onondaga County Health Department notified the district that four students have tested positive for COVID-19: one student from Moses DeWitt, two students from the middle school and one student from the high school.

Two of the students are from the same household.

After consulting with the health department, we decided that our schools can remain open at this time. Since the start of the school year, the district has been thoroughly cleaning and disinfecting all our buildings, as well as our buses, in accordance with guidance from the New York State Department of Health and the CDC. We will continue to do so on a daily basis. More information on our cleaning and health and safety protocols can be found in the district’s reopening plan.

The county health department is in the process of identifying and notifying individuals considered to be in close contact with the students who tested positive. If you are not contacted by the health department but would like to be tested, please visit this website to find a testing location near you.

The students who tested positive, and any other students, faculty, and staff who were exposed, will not return to school until the county health department provides clearance for them to do so. We hope you understand that due to privacy laws, we cannot provide any additional information about the students who tested positive or about those who may have been exposed. Please continue to practice and encourage good hand-washing hygiene, wear face masks and practice social distancing. If you or a family member start to exhibit symptoms of the virus, please reach out to your physician and inform the appropriate school nurse.

In these challenging times, rest assured that the district’s priority is to protect the health, welfare and safety of our students and staff while complying with any government orders and guidance. Let’s all continue to work together to stay healthy, so our schools can remain open.

If you have any questions, please feel free to reach out to me or your child’s building principal.”