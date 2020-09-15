6 years after his 1st day of kindergarten, NewsChannel 9 visits Liverpool 6th grader

CLAY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Emily Hall was very prepared to start kindergarten at Morgan Road Elementary School on Monday, but in case she had any jitters, she was lucky to have a brother who’s an expert at going to school.

NewsChannel 9 first met Andrew Hall on his first day of kindergarten in 2014.

Six years later, he’s going into sixth grade and sending his sister off to kindergarten.

Andrew can give Emily a lot of advice, but together, both of them will experience the first day of school during a pandemic.

Both had masks matching their back to school outfits. For Andrew, it was the New York Mets. For Emily, it was Frozen 2.

They’ll have no more than 11 other classmates in their classroom.

Their mom, Sarah Hall, said: “It would be the end of his elementary years, the start of hers. It would kind of a nice bookend to that piece. But it’s a totally different story now.”

Brian Hall, their dad, said, “Children are much more adaptable than adults. We see it as this huge shift. They go day to day.”

The parents said both children wanted to return to school in-person.

Andrew Hall’s first day of kindergarten:

