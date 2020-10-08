83 people quarantined after C.W. Baker High School student tests positive for COVID-19

A bottle of hand sanitizer sits on a cart as Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. As the Trump administration pushes full steam ahead to force schools to resume in-person education, public health experts warn that a one-size-fits-all reopening could drive infection and death rates even higher. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

(WSYR-TV) — One student at Charles W. Baker High School has tested positive for COVID-19, which has caused 83 people to be put into quarantine.

The district announced on Thursday that the student was last at school on Tuesday, Oct. 6. That student is now in quarantine.

As a result of the investigation by the Onondaga County Health Department, 77 students at C.W. Baker High School and six staff members are required to quarantine. The quarantines will end after 14 days, which will be on or about Oct. 21.

Since the school has a four-day weekend, the district has decided not to close the high school, pending any additional cases.

The high school, as of Thursday, will be back to in-person learning on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The district is asking families to monitor their children for symptoms as it might take seven or eight days for them to appear after being exposed.

Read the full letter sent to families below:

“Dear parents and guardians,



I am writing this afternoon because the District was notified that we have a student at C.W. Baker High School who has tested positive for COVID-19. I was made aware of this information earlier today from the student’s parent, and shortly after we confirmed the case with the Onondaga County Health Department. District officials in conjunction with the county Health Department immediately began its investigation, which is ongoing.



The student impacted was last in attendance on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. The county Health Department is in the process of identifying and notifying individuals considered to be close contacts of the student who tested positive.



The student is currently in isolation. As a result of the county’s investigation, 77 C.W. Baker High school students and 6 staff members are required to quarantine, according to the county Health Department. The quarantine will end 14 days after the day of exposure, which means those in quarantine will return to school on or about October 21.



Due to the four-day weekend, the District has determined that we do not have to close Baker High School, pending any additional cases. The high school will be open when students return from the long weekend on Tuesday, October 13.



The District’s custodial staff will continue its regular deep cleaning and sanitizing practices. The county is in the beginning stages of its contract tracing and investigation. They will be contacting the students and staff members who are required to quarantine.



I hope you understand that we can’t provide any additional information about this student due to confidentiality and privacy constraints.



Out of an abundance of caution, we ask that families please keep an eye out for signs and symptoms as it takes 7 to 8 days after exposure. The District is taking precautions to protect the health and safety of its students and employees. We will continue to closely monitor this situation and communicate updates, if necessary.



We appreciate your support and understanding on this matter. If you have any questions or concerns, please reach out.”