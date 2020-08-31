Upstate gives advice to parents, students, teachers, and staff for a safe return to the classroom

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Upstate University Hospital released a document Monday to help parents, students, teachers, and staff head back to the classroom safely.

The document says, “sustaining in-person learning opportunities throughout the academic year will depend largely on the decisions and actions of students, parents or guardians, school staff, and the surrounding community. The goal is to lower the risk of spreading COVID-19 during face-to-face learning (in schools)”.

The guidance goes on to give steps each individual can take to minimize the risk of spreading COVID-19 and answers some common questions people may have about going back to school.