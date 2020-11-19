A.A. Cole Elementary School principal tests positive, school switching to online learning immediately

(WSYR-TV) — A.A. Cole Elementary is pausing all in-person learning immediately after Principal Michael Smolnik has tested positive for COVID-19.

The school will switch to complete online learning until after Thanksgiving break. In-person learning is scheduled to resume on Monday, Nov. 30.

Normally, names are not released because of confidentiality laws, but Smolnik wanted to “avoid needless confusion of parents and staff wondering who it was, so he insisted [the district] provide complete and immediate transparency.”

All staff members will also work from home effective immediately until Monday, Nov. 30.

Read the full letter sent to families below:

